PPS report 'shows rape victims are being let down' by justice system in Northern Ireland

Fewer than 3% of cases passed to prosecutors led to guilty verdict

Northern Ireland's criminal justice system is continuing to let down victims of rape, it has been claimed.

It comes after statistics suggested fewer than 3% of cases passed to prosecutors for consideration lead to a guilty verdict.

The trend emerged in a report published on Thursday by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

In the last year prosecutors handled over 700 case files which involved a rape claim, yet just 20 people were convicted.

Only a minority of cases ever make it to court, figures show.

Green Party MLA Rachel Woods said the low conviction rate for rape shows that the system is still failing victims and survivors of sexual offences.

In the 12 months to March this year, the PPS considered evidence against 706 rape suspects.

A decision was taken to prosecute 67 defendants in the Crown Court with just 20 convictions.

A case may not be prosecuted in the same year it was investigated, meaning figures for cases investigated and convictions are not directly comparable.

However, they do indicate a continuing pattern of a small minority of cases reaching court and resulting in conviction.

Taking last year as an example, based on the 706 suspects and 20 guilty verdicts, the conviction rate would be under 3%.

North Down MLA Ms Woods said while efforts have been made to improve outcomes for victims, the pace of change is too slow, adding: "It's clear that the Gillen Review Recommendations must be implemented as an urgent priority."

The review was launched by retired High Court judge Sir John Gillen in May 2018, after former Ulster Rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were found not guilty of rape after a high-profile trial.

It made a series of recommendations around how serious sexual offences are handled by the justice system .

Louise Kennedy from Victim Support NI urged sexual violence victims to not let the figures "discourage them from reporting their crime to the police".

Brenda Kelly, CEO of Nexus, added: "We acknowledge rape and sexual offences are complex crimes; however, prosecutors must duly consider the impact of trauma on victims to ensure they do not lose confidence in the justice system."

The PPS bulletin examines the number of all sexual offences to come before the courts here in the last year.

The total number of files received by the organisation involving a sexual offence was 1,684, up 5.6% on 2018/19.

This related to 1,801 suspects - in a small number of cases an offence may have involved more than one suspect.

Of these, 706 were charged or reported for rape - up 10.8% on 2018/19 - and 1,095 for other sexual offences, a rise of 4.5%.

Ciaran McQuillan, head of the PPS Serious Crime Unit, said: "Sexual offences remain some of the most challenging crimes for the criminal justice system to deal with across all jurisdictions.

"However, we want to reassure the public that we are fully committed to continuing our work with our criminal justice partners and victims' groups.

"This is with the aim of improving outcomes for victims of sexual offending, while ensuring that prosecutions are conducted fairly and in line with the Test for Prosecution."