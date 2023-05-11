PPS to appeal as leading dissident accused of pro-IRA speech is bailed

Petrol bombs were thrown at police by youths in Derry before the dissidents' Easter parade began — © Kevin Scott

Stephen Murney, speaking at an Easter parade and rally in Derry on April 10 — © PA

A decision to grant bail to a high-profile dissident republican accused of publicly inciting support for the New IRA is to be appealed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

District Judge Barney McElholm released Newry man Stephen Murney (39) at a hearing in Londonderry Magistrates Court today.

Murney appeared in court following his arrest yesterday charged with committing three offences linked to events during a dissident republican Easter Monday procession and rally in the Creggan area of Derry on April 10 of this year.

The charges alleged that Murney, in addressing the rally in the city cemetery, expressed an opinion or a belief supportive of the IRA in a reckless way and that he incited support for a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.

It is alleged the father-of-three addressed a meeting, the purpose of which was to encourage support for the IRA.

Objecting to bail, a detective sergeant told the court that before the un-notified parade had started, police officers on duty at the scene came under a sustained petrol bomb attack by a group of youths, some of them children.

He said that in a follow-up search after the violence, the police found four pipe bombs that they believed were to have used against police officers.

The detective sergeant said during his speech, which was recorded by the PSNI, Murney at one stage clenched his fist and told the crowd of about one hundred people "the important thing is to join the IRA".

Opposing bail, the police witness said the defendant was a leading Republican from Newry who had two relevant previous convictions and who had travelled abroad to attend conferences “of like minded people”.

He said he believed there was a risk of the defendant “re-offending in a terrorist context” by continuing to encourage support for the IRA.

Applying for bail, defence barrister Michael Forde said the defendant had been at liberty for a month after the Easter Monday parade without any issue.

He said there were no forensics linking the defendant to either the petrol bombs thrown or the pipe bombs found.

Mr Forde said the defendant was the father of three young children, one of whom, his four-year-old son, required routine because of his autism.

Granting bail Mr McElholm said: “In terms of hateful speeches I have heard worse from politicians across the water”.

In relation to the parade, the District Judge commented: “In England the pantomime season is at Christmas. In this jurisdiction it seems to be all year round. It is not just Easter for this shower of clowns, it is not just the summer for this shower of clowns, it's all year round.”

Murney was released on his own bail of £750 and the case was adjourned until June 8.

As part of his bail conditions the defendant is banned from entering within the 30 mph zone around Derry, banned from attending any political gathering of six people or more and banned from taking part in any un-notified parade or procession.

He was further ordered to live only at his Derrybeg Terrace address in Newry.