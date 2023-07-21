PPS to appeal bail for man accused of raping woman in front of toddler

The Public Prosecution Service is to appeal a decision to grant bail to a man charged with multiple offences including allegedly raping a woman in the presence of their toddler child.

The accused, who is in his twenties but cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant, is charged with raping, assaulting, attempting to strangle and unlawfully imprisoning the complainant against her will.

A PSNI detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates’ Court all charges could be connected.

He explained how the complainant contacted police to report a domestic abuse incident allegedly beginning around 5am on July 17, when she was woken by her partner kicking and verbally abusing her.

She fled to a nearby address, but got no response, while the defendant was shouting at her to return home.

When she did, the defendant locked the door and told the complainant she would not be leaving until she had sex with him, shouting: “Get up there now and get your clothes off.”

The commotion woke their sleeping child, who was lifted by the complainant and held in her arms. However, the defendant “got her into a headlock and again told her to take her clothes off”.

The complainant alleges the defendant raped her, ignoring her distress, in the presence of the child, who saw everything and was crying.

Afterwards, the defendant left the property and the complainant contacted police.

She had bruising to her thigh and marks to her jaw, caused from being put in a headlock.

Screenshots were provided showing more than 150 missed calls from the defendant after the incident and before his arrest.

The defendant also sent an image of a rope hanging from a tree and asked to speak to the child.

During interview, he denied the offences, stating how, in the days beforehand, he saw a photograph of the complainant at a party showing her talking to a male.

This annoyed him and he went to bed, later texting the complainant asking her to join him but got no reply; she spent the night in the spare room.

The following day, the defendant left for work and received a text from the complainant ending their relationship.

While claiming sex did occur following this, he insisted it was consensual and instigated by the complainant, contending the marks on her face were “smeared make-up”.

Objecting to bail, the detective said: “The defendant made excessive attempts to contact the complainant post-incident. She has tried to leave him, as he is very controlling, and she is in fear of what he may do next, as the abuse is getting worse. This is a significant domestic allegation in the presence of a very young child.”

The court heard the defendant was previously investigated for allegations of raping a different woman in 2017, in similar circumstances, but these did not proceed.

“Police believe, whilst not convicted, it shows a propensity to commit serious offences and escalation of his behaviour,” said the detective.

A defence barrister, however, pointed out that his client has no previous record and argued bail could be granted with strict conditions.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “These are the most serious of alleged offences in front of a very young child, although seriousness alone is not a reason to deny bail.

“Given the answers in interview, it may boil down to one word against another. The court cannot turn its eyes from protecting the complainant, but where I have doubt I have to grant bail.”

However, a prosecuting lawyer advised that this be appealed.

The defendant will remain in custody until bail has been ruled upon at High Court.