PPS to appeal judge’s ruling after man spat and urinated on war memorial

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) will appeal a judgement that multiple attacks on a Co Down First World War were not considered hate crimes.

Ronan Campbell (23) of Corcreaghan Road, Kilkeel, spat and urinated on a memorial to Robert Hill Hanna VC, before ripping up remembrance wreaths and throwing them in a river.

The PSNI confirmed they “treated these as hate crime incidents” while a prosecutor at Newry Magistrates Court informed District Judge Eamonn King they also considered them hate crimes.

However, the judge stated he would not be “listening to the mob” and wasn’t entirely convinced it was a hate crime.

On October 15, 2022, Campbell approached the memorial in Kilkeel, shortly before 1am and spat on it.

He then lifted a wreath from the services memorial and walked towards Reivers House, where The Schomberg Society is based.

While there, he threw traffic cones around the street before throwing one at the window of Reivers House.

Just a week later, Campbell again approached the Robert Hill Hanna memorial and urinated on it, then lifted three wreaths which were found ripped up in a river the following day.

During interview, he provided no comment to questions, showed no remorse or offered an apology.

Sentencing him to 40-hours community service and 12 months on probation, Judge King remarked: “The symbols you damaged, removed and insulted were of one side of the community and for some reason, you identified as another side and took umbrage at the traditions and symbols of the other side.

“You damaged them, you destroyed them, you disrespected them… the mob would demand I put you in prison. But I'm convinced that your remorse is genuine.

“My job is not to listen to the mob but to look at different factors… we are not in the business of locking people up unless we have to.”

The prosecutor advised the offending was considered religious rather than sectarian hatred, but Judge King replied: “I'm not going to stick a label on this young fella. We are too handy and too quick to stick labels on people. We all make mistakes and if we learn from them that's good enough for me.”

Following the sentencing, DUP MLA for the area Diane Forsythe and party colleague justice spokesperson Joanne Bunting MLA wrote to the Lady Chief Justice expressing concern at the decision not to treat the matter as a hate crime.

In response, a PPS spokesperson said the matter was: “Opened as a hate crime by the prosecution, motivated by hostility on religious grounds.

Sentencing is a matter for the judge, who in this case determined the offences were not aggravated by hostility. If the prosecution or defence is dissatisfied with the decision of a District Judge on any point of law of the proceedings, they may apply to the Court of Appeal to determine the point.

“In this case the PPS has made such an application, in relation to the judge’s decision that the offending did not constitute one motivated by hostility on religious grounds.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the Lady Chief Justice said the PPS being dissatisfied with the decision on a point of law, has asked the judge to state a case for the opinion of the Court of Appeal, where his decision may be affirmed, reversed, varied or remitted with directions.

The response added: “It is therefore not appropriate to comment further given the pending application.”