Principal felt ‘hunted’ after being confronted by Enoch Burke at school dinner, court told

A former principal of Wilson’s Hospital School has said she felt “kind of hunted” by Enoch Burke after the teacher confronted her at a school dinner demanding she withdraw a request that a transgender student be called by a new name and “they/them” pronouns.

Niamh McShane told the High Court Mr Burke was in her personal space, standing so close to her she could feel his spittle when he confronted her.

She was giving evidence on the second day of the trial of the school’s action against the teacher, who is an evangelical Christian and “opposed to transgenderism”.

Ms McShane, who now has a post at another school, testified about events leading up to the suspension of Mr Burke last August, including two incidents on the same day in June last year where he publicly voiced his opposition to her request on religious grounds.

She told the court she was “embarrassed” and “mortified” following the interventions at a chapel service and school dinner.

“I felt we were now heading into gross misbehaviour,” she said.

Mr Burke was not in court today to hear her evidence, having been excluded on Tuesday for contempt. He did not participate online either, despite being given a facility to do so.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens has said he will readmit him to the courtroom if he agrees to abide by rulings of the court.

A report compiled by Ms McShane about the incidents prompted the board of management of the Church of Ireland diocesan school in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath to last August suspend Mr Burke on full pay pending the outcome of a disciplinary process.

Ms McShane said that through his actions, Mr Burke had behaved in a way that was “not professional”, and he had “not been caring or fair to the student” and had “not respected the needs of the student”.

He was sacked in January, but the court has heard he will continue to be paid pending the outcome of a separate appeal to a tribunal, the hearing of which has been delayed until the outcome of the trial is known.

Ms McShane said she made the request to staff on May 7 last year following a meeting between the student and a parent with two other teachers. Mr Burke subsequently questioned the request in emails to Ms McShane and at a staff meeting.

However, the court heard his objections became “public” when he interrupted Bishop Ferran Glenfield during a chapel service attended by teachers, former staff and students on June 21 marking the school’s 260th anniversary.

Ms McShane said the bishop was about to begin the concluding prayer when Mr Burke stood up and spoke, asking the principal to withdraw her request.

“He spoke of the school’s ethos and the legacy of the school’s founder. He was asking would Andrew Wilson agree with this. He asked that I would withdrawn it,” she said.

A group of around ten students got up and left following his interjection, which she said lasted between two and two and a half minutes.

Ms McShane said the bishop told Mr Burke “thank you, I want to finish this” to stop him from continuing.

As a result of the interruption, a presentation to former teachers had to be moved outside.

“Somebody told me the students were outside and didn’t want to come back in [for the presentation],” Ms McShane said.

She said that while Mr Burke’s intervention in the chapel was “much more disrespectful” that the one at the staff meeting.

“It was a much more serious intervention. There was a mixture of stakeholders there, members of the wider community, and it was a religious event that deserves its own decorum and respect,” she said.

“There was upset. The students in particular were annoyed and upset.”

Mr Burke has claimed his contribution at the service was “measured, respectful and reasonable”.

But Ms McShane said: “I was embarrassed by it. It is unusual that a request I made of a staff member would be challenged in such a public manner.”

She said Mr Burke had misrepresented her request. “Acceptance of transgenderism was not what I asked of the staff. What I asked of the staff was that they support the student,” she said.

Later that evening there was a dinner for 60 of those present at the chapel service.

Ms McShane said she was aware as she was coming to take her seat that Mr Burke was at the back of the dining hall and she did not observe him eating.

She was on crutches at the time following an operation but stood up to mingle after the meal.

Ms McShane said Mr Burke approached her from her right-hand side and interjected: “Niamh, I am asking you one more time to withdraw that request.”

“I said it is not the time for it. Not tonight. Come and see me about it,” she said.

Ms McShane told the court that she turned to speak to someone else but Mr Burke had not gone away.

“He didn’t spit on me, but at that stage he was so close to me I could feel his spittle. At that stage I could see he was agitated,” she said.

Ms McShane said she felt “kind of hunted” during the incident.

“I was really embarrassed at this stage. Mortified,” she said.

Ms McShane said other people approached her and asked if she was alright and told her: “You can’t go out of here on your own”.

“I was feeling nervous, apprehensive. I was feeling I don’t want to be on my own here in another difficult situation,” she told the court.

The school chaplain and a retired member of staff later walked her home.

Earlier, Ms McShane gave evidence that prior to the incidents in the chapel and at the dinner she had done her best to find a compromise with Mr Burke.

She said she “reached out” to Mr Burke and discussed with him how he might interact with the child if he encountered them in the hallway, during a roll call or during a fire drill.

However, she said the teacher “didn’t have an answer” for her questions.

“It was very clear from Mr Burke he absolutely needed me to remove this request from him,” she said.

As part of the action, the court is examining whether the school correctly invoked a disciplinary process against Mr Burke and if it was correct to suspend him. The school is also seeking damages against Mr Burke for trespassing on its grounds.

The teacher has repeatedly breached court orders restraining him from turning up at its premises, leading to his incarceration for 108 days for contempt of court. He is currently being fined €700 for each day he remains in contempt.

Mr Burke has a counterclaim that his suspension was unlawful and unconstitutional and that the disciplinary process he faced was in breach of natural justice.

Ms McShane said she played a role in Mr Burke’s recruitment to the Church of Ireland diocesan school in 2018 and that prior to the row over her request she had conversations with him about his own “belief systems” and how he found certain things happening in the school “difficult”.

She gave the example of a national anti-bullying initiative called “Stand Up Week” in November 2021.

Ms McShane said it was designed to promote positive relationships and “non-negative language”.

Some pupils had organised a display of “famous people, cool people who appealed to the students”, and this included a Harry Potter actress who identified as gender neutral.

She said Mr Burke brought her to the display and asked her if she was supportive if it.

Ms McShane said she indicated she was and that it was part of the programme.

“I was left with the impression he was very unhappy about it, that he felt it was not part of our ethos,” she said.

The former principal said there was another occasion where Mr Burke was unhappy that the school’s Covid management plan involved teachers having to wear facemasks.

“We had a compromise that he wore a face visor and stayed socially distant from staff,” she said.

Ms McShane said that in 2021 another student had requested they be called by a new name and by neutral pronouns. Following this she sought advice on best practice.

This included a session for staff with a representative of the Transgender Equality Network of Ireland (TENI). Slides from the online meeting were circulated to staff alongside a request to abide by the child’s wishes.

Ms McShane said Mr Burke did not attend the meeting with TENI, but did not raise any objection to her request.

However, the position was very different when she issued a second request in respect of another child on May 9 last.

The following morning, Mr Burke emailed her and members of the child’s support team saying it was “wrong this belief system would be forced upon students”.

Ms McShane said Mr Burke asked if parents of children in the school had been informed of the “demand” and if the school chaplain had been consulted. She said Mr Burke said he was “shocked children in the school would be forced to accept this position”.

The former principal said she responded that all due care had been taken, no agreement was needed from the chaplain of the school and there was no suggestion of force by anyone involved.

She said she asked him to make an appointment with her if he was not prepared to include that student in his classroom.

Later that day there was a staff meeting, at the very outset of which Mr Burke “interjected”.

“He said he couldn’t sit there. He needed to bring this matter immediately into the meeting,” said Mr McShane.

She said Mr Burke wanted the request withdrawn and questioned whether it was within the ethos of the school.

“Everyone in the room could see Mr Burke was tense about this and it was a matter of particular significance to him,” she said.

Ms McShane said she subsequently organised a meeting with Mr Burke, also attended by deputy principal John Galligan

“The objective, what we would have liked to achieve was a compromise,” she said.

Ms McShane said being an inclusive school meant “you have to try and include everyone”, including teachers such as Mr Burke.

But she added that the student’s support “was of paramount concern”.

“As teachers we needed to work together to manage that,” she said.

The court heard Mr Burke didn’t say how he would address the student if he encountered them.