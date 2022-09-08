Prison chiefs investigating claims officers inflicted ‘life-changing injuries’ on inmate at Maghaberry, court told

Prison chiefs are investigating claims that officers inflicted “life-changing injuries” on an inmate at HMP Maghaberry.

Christopher McDade, 35, sustained fractures to his lower back during an alleged assault at the jail last month, according to his legal representative.

Solicitor Brian Archer said he has written to Justice Minister Naomi Long in an effort to secure McDade's early release on humanitarian and medical grounds.

Mr Archer claimed: “He was savagely beaten in circumstances in which he was not being restrained for any misconduct on his part, and has now been left with life-changing injuries.”

McDade, with a previous address at Monagh Parade in Belfast, is serving a 15-month sentence for involvement in the theft and torching of a courier van in October 2020.

The Ford Transit vehicle was stolen and subsequently set on fire after being parked in the west of the city.

It is alleged that McDade was assaulted by prison officers on August 25 following an incident in the visitor unit at Maghaberry.

Mr Archer claimed the altercation related to an innocent remark about the striking resemblance between a female member of staff and a family friend of his client.

McDade subsequently sustained three fractured vertebrae and underwent treatment in hospital.

Following the incident, letters were sent to the Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, Ronnie Armour, requesting an immediate investigation.

He was also urged to involve the PSNI in any probe into claims that McDade “suffered grievous bodily harm as a result of the actions of prison officers”.

A response from the Departmental Solicitor’s Office confirmed that the allegations are being taken very seriously, with immediate steps being taken by bosses at Maghaberry.

“The Governor has commissioned a member of his senior management team to conduct a fact-finding investigation into the alleged incident,” the correspondence stated.

“The Governor has also reported the allegations made in respect of the incident to the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”

CCTV footage has been retained and is to be reviewed as part of the probe.

With McDade due for release in early November, attempts are being made to have him freed immediately.

His lawyer also disclosed that he intends to issue civil proceedings, seeking damages for the alleged assault.

“He did nothing to warrant the treatment he suffered,” Mr Archer insisted.

“Mr McDade and his family are co-operating fully with the police investigation which has commenced, and they hope that the Prison Officers responsible for his injuries are brought to justice.”

A spokesperson for the NI Prison Service said: “An incident involving a prisoner at Maghaberry is currently under investigation.

“While that is ongoing it would be inappropriate to make further comment.”