Prison officer to stand trial over dad-of-seven’s road death in Co Londonderry

Police at the scene of the crash on the Quilly Road between Coleraine and Articlave

A prison officer was today ordered to stand trial accused of causing the death 63-year-old man and serious injury to his son by dangerous driving.

At Coleraine Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, 29-year-old Gavin Bryan Hume was charged with two offences arising from a fatal collision on the Quilly Road in the Coleraine area on August 9.

Hume is alleged to have caused the death of father-of-seven Edward Montgomery by dangerous driving.

He is also alleged to have caused grievous bodily harm to Mr Montgomery’s son Matthew, also by dangerous driving.

The crash, involving a grey Volkswagen Passat and a white Volkswagen Polo, happened on the Quilly Road outside the village of Articlave at about 9.45am and tragically, Mr Montgomery sustained fatal injuries.

While none of the surrounding circumstances were opened in court, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case for Hume to answer which was conceded by defence counsel Sean O’Hare.

Applying for legal aid to be extended to include senior counsel, Mr O’Hare told the court the Crown case “relies on a lot of forensic evidence, effectively a back calculation to determine various assertions in the Crown case.”

Hume declined to exercise his rights to comment on the charge and freeing the defendant on his own bail of £500, District Judge Peter King returned the case to Antrim Crown Court, for an arraignment to be heard on September 22.

While the judge declined to extend legal aid, he told Mr O’Hare, “I would invite you to renew that application in the Crown Court.”