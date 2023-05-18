Pro-Brexit unionists sought disclosure of legal aid funding to attack victims campaigner, court told

The Legal Services Agency agreed to publish a list of payments following Freedom of Information requests from TUV leader Jim Allister and DUP MPs Carla Lockhart and Gregory Campbell

Pro-Brexit unionist politicians allegedly sought disclosure of legal aid funding for cases taken by a victims campaigner in order to “attack him personally”, the High Court heard today.

Raymond McCord is challenging a decision to release details of the level of assistance he has received in a range of litigation.

In February 2020 the Legal Services Agency (LSA) agreed to publish a list of payments following Freedom of Information (FoI) requests from TUV leader Jim Allister and DUP MPs Gregory Campbell and Carla Lockhart.

With Mr McCord claiming that decision is an unlawful breach of personal data, nothing has been disclosed pending the outcome of his judicial review challenge.

The Belfast man has been a high-profile and outspoken campaigner since his 22-year-old son, Raymond Jr, was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries in November 1997.

He has taken a number of legal action, including Brexit-related cases and the criteria for calling a border poll on Irish unification.

The court heard Mr Allister made the most extensive FOI requests about what he described as a “serial litigator”.

Mr Campbell’s application was confined to seeking information on proceedings linked to Brexit, according to counsel for Mr McCord.

Raymond McCord

Ronan Lavery KC pointed out that similar requests were not made about others who received similar public funding.

“The issue seems to be that Brexit was being challenged and somebody had access to legal aid in order to do that,” the barrister submitted.

Mr Lavery questioned whether disclosure of any sums involved would be used to “vilify” Mr McCord.

Disputing the lawfulness of releasing the details, he argued that his client’s personal data is not being properly protected by the relevant public authority.

“The requesters were Brexiteers opposed to the litigation Mr McCord took,” counsel said.

“The Legal Services Agency is allowing itself to be used by the requesters to disclose information which will be used to attack him personally,” counsel claimed.

At one stage the decision to release the funding details was referred to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

But Mr Lavery contended that process had been thwarted because the ICO was unable to fully intervene at this stage.

“That remedy has been denied to the applicant, and that is a fundamental unfairness,” he added.

The hearing continues.