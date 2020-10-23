Probation for CCTV operator who filmed couple having sex through Belfast hotel window

A CCTV operator who secretly filmed a couple having sex through the window of a Belfast hotel claimed he acted out of curiosity, a court was told on Friday.

Terry Marmion was sentenced to two years probation for what his lawyer described as an "incredible fall from grace".

The 46-year-old is also to be placed on the sex offenders' register for at least five years.

Marmion, of Queens Quarter Housing, University Street in the south of the city, pleaded guilty to carrying out an act of voyeurism on August 6 last year.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard a relative who had access to files stored on an iCloud account discovered a 10-minute clip of a couple having sex.

"The person recognised the sound of breathing on that video to be the defendant," a Crown lawyer said.

"Police believe the videoing was done through a window of a hotel in Belfast."

Marmion was employed as a CCTV camera operator at the time, but told police he filmed the scene directly rather than using any work monitors.

"He stated that he had come across this sort of thing before," the prosecutor said.

"On this occasion... he thought more than two people were involved in the activity and was initially using his phone to see better.

"He told police that he didn't know what possessed him when he made that recording, but denied it was for sexual gratification and simply out of curiosity."

The lawyer added: "He stated that he was going through marriage difficulties at the time, and was happy to see there were others who still enjoyed some intimacy."

Defence counsel Conn O'Neill said Marmion has since moved out of his home and could lose his job.

Stressing his client's previous clear record, Mr O'Neill added: "This is an incredible fall from grace."

He confirmed Marmion's undertaking to delete any files still stored on the iCloud in the presence of police.

Imposing two years probation, District Judge Fiona Bagnall said it would enable work to deal with any risks posed by the defendant.

"That will mean he goes on the sex offender's register," she stressed.

Mrs Bagnall also ordered destruction of electronic devices seized as part of the investigation.