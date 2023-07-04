Probationary cop fined £4,500 for unlawfully accessing information on PSNI database

A probationary police officer who illegally accessed the data of 25 people using the PSNI’s computer systems was fined a total of £4,500 today.

William Mallett pleaded guilty to 18 separate counts of unlawfully obtaining information contained in records held by the PSNI in its database and associated computer records.

The fine was imposed at Belfast Crown Court by Mr Justice O’Hara.

Before he set the financial penalty, the senior judge was told by Crown barrister David Russell that Mallett was a probationary officer at the time of his offending.

He also revealed that, as a result of this offending, the 33-year-old was dismissed from his PSNI role.

Mr Russell said that, after joining as a probationary officer in March 2019, Mallett unlawfully accessed the personal data of 25 people using police computer systems.

Read more Woman jailed for stealing £450k from Coleraine employer

All 18 offences were committed by Mallett, whose address is listed as C/O Lisburn PSNI station, over a period spanning from September 2019 to December 2020.

Saying there was “no proven motive” behind the offending, Mr Russell said there was no evidence to suggest any material accessed by Mallett was shared or passed on, nor was there evidence to indicate a financial motive.

He did, however, brand Mallett’s criminality as “persistent” and one which undermined public confidence in the police service.

The prosecutor said a charge of misconduct in a public office — which had been levelled at the former policeman — was left on the books.

Defence barrister Sean Mullan said that his client, at the time of his offending, was an “inexperienced” probationary officer working in the Volume Crime team.

Mr Mullan said: “By virtue of that role, he would have had to use the police database for a series of enquiries.

“He accepts that, on occasion, he stepped over the mark and accessed personal data that he didn’t have a lawful policing purpose for, and that is recognised in his guilty pleas.”

Mr Mullan confirmed Mallett lost his job as a result of his actions and has now secured other employment.

Mr Justice O’Hara raised concerns about the number of people whose data was accessed and the 15-month period over which the offending occurred; however, he told Mallett: “There is no evidence that you shared the data with anybody else, as that would have made your position significantly worse.”

Mr Justice O’Hara imposed a £250 on each of the 18 counts, which amounted to a fine totalling £4,500, and gave Mallett six months to pay.