‘Prolific shoplifter’ who pleaded guilty to spate of thefts in Newry and Belfast is sentenced

A 32-year-old man branded a “nuisance for shopkeepers” by the Recorder of Belfast was sentenced today for a spate of thefts.

Alexander Patterson appeared at Belfast Crown Court, via a video-link with HMP Maghaberry, where he was handed a 15-month sentence comprising three months in prison followed by a year on licence.

The father of four pleaded guilty to seven separate shoplifting offences committed in Newry and Belfast.

Before she passed sentence, Judge Patricia Smyth was addressed by Crown barrister Gareth Purvis, who detailed Patterson’s shoplifting spree.

Mr Purvis revealed that on June 28 last year Patterson and another man entered a store at the The Quays Shopping Centre in Newry.

Bottles of Grey Goose vodka totalling £280 were stolen, with the removed security tags left in the store.

At 10pm the following evening Patterson walked into the Tesco store at Knocknagoney, lifted a 43-inch TV worth £299 and walked out of the store with it.

He carried out a further theft at a Tesco store on the Antrim Road in Belfast on July 11 last year, on this occasion stealing bottles of Southern Comfort valued at £108.

Patterson, with an address as HMP Maghaberry, returned to the Tesco store at Knocknagoney on July 24 last year where he stole another TV, worth £499.

Two days later, he and a second male targeted Sports Direct on the Boucher Road.

Just before 6pm, the pair walked in and filled a large bag full of football jerseys, then left the store without paying for the items, which were valued at £2,600.

Patterson committed two further offences in April this year. He stole garden furniture worth £300 from Home Bargains at Hillview Retail Park in Belfast on April 23, then returned to the same store the following day when he took more garden furniture.

Patterson was identified via CCTV footage and when he was arrested he made full admissions to police and told officers: “I need help.”

A defence barrister accepted that his client was a “prolific shoplifter”, but one who now acknowledges he needs assistance.

Noting Patterson was a father of four, the barrister said: “He knows that if he going to have any input in their lives, he needs to break the cycle of offending.”

As she sentenced Patterson, Judge Smyth told him: “You are a nuisance for shopkeepers and you cause significant harm to businesses by your constant thieving and shoplifting.”

Noting defence submissions indicated “underlying issues” that needed to be addressed, and that Patterson has already served time in custody, the judge imposed the 15-month sentence.

Telling Patterson she was structuring the sentence to allow him to benefit from the support of probation, the judge urged him to change his life and be there for his children.