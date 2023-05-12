Prosecutors fail in legal bid to stop leading dissident accused of pro-IRA speech being released on bail

Prosecutors failed today in a High Court bid to stop a man accused of publicly inciting support for the New IRA being released from custody.

Stephen Murney, 39, faces charges connected to a speech given at a dissident republican procession and rally in Derry earlier this year.

The Public Prosecution Service mounted an appeal after a magistrate granted bail to the 39-year-old.

But Mr Justice Kinney upheld the decision to release him on terms which include a ban on attending any political gathering of six or more people.

Murney, of Derrybeg Terrace in Newry, is accused of offences linked to an Easter Monday event in Derry’s Creggan area on April 10.

A previous court heard police had come under attack from youths throwing petrol bombs prior to an un-notified parade.

During the subsequent rally attended by up to 100 people, it was alleged that Murney addressed the crowd to declare the importance of joining the IRA.

He faces charges of inciting support for a proscribed organisation and making a speech which encouraged support.

Defence barrister Michael Ford argued that his client had been referring to historical quotes made by the late republican figure Maire Drumm.

Granting bail to Murney, the judge ruled that any risk of re-offending or fleeing could be managed by a series of conditions.

He confirmed that the accused is to be prohibited from entering Derry or taking part in any un-notified parade or procession.