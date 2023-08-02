PSNI and PPS directed to identify ‘chiefs’ and ‘foot soldiers’ in ongoing north Down drug feud

The scene at Newtownards Court, Co Down, which was vandalised overnight as windows were smashed and graffiti directed at a district judge was sprayed on the wall (Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye)

Damage to windows and doors and graffiti painted on the walls of Newtownards Court (Credit: Pacemaker Press)

Police conducting a checkpoint in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards in Co Down (Credit: Press Eye)

A judge has directed the PSNI and Public Prosecution Service (PPS) to decipher “who are the chiefs and who are the foot soldiers” in the ongoing north Down drug feud.

Speaking as he refused to free three men accused of involvement in what has been described as a “concerted show of strength” at Weavers Grange in Ards, District Judge Mark Hamill refused bail.

In Newtownards Magistrates Court today, Judge Hamill said: “An ongoing deadly feud in Ards where someone is going, sooner or later, to be killed… it’s becoming more and more stark… the witness was attacked in the street, this court was attacked for the second time and it’s an existential threat to the rule of law in Ards, that’s the context.”

Lawyers for the three defendants, Barry Dann (51), Jimmy Leung (35) and Noel Morrison (48), who applied for bail, lamented the fact that the High Court freed other men accused of involvement in the alleged affray and unlawful assembly in Weavers Grange on April 6, submitting there should be a “parity of principle” across the courts.

“From me, you have got utter consistency, utter consistency,” declared the judge, who was the subject of threatening graffiti daubed on the courthouse last week.

“Bail is refused because of the context of an ongoing, vicious feud between not freedom fighters but drug gangsters.

“It’s drugs gangs and I’m not going to pick a drugs gang — they’re all tarred with the same brush… bail is refused because of the risk to the police and the rule of law in Ards.”

Two other men involved in the feud, 29-year-old Ryan ‘Buster’ Lee Johnston and 24-year-old Curtis Johnston, also applied for bail today.

Their defence solicitor Patrick Higgins revealed that their co-accused have been granted High Court bail so the court should approach their cases on a similar vein.

He highlighted the others granted bail have more significant records and are alleged to have played a greater role in the two incidents they’re accused of — affray and assault on a man at Ards shopping centre and affray and making a threat to kill a second man in Donaghadee on March 31.

Again, Judge Hamill said he had been consistent in his approach by refusing bail.

Adjourning their applications for a week, he directed the PPS and police to come back with information as to “who are the chiefs and who are the foot soldiers” as that may change the landscape for future bail applications.

A detective has previously outlined that on April 6, a large crowd of 50 to 60 men, around 10 of whom were masked, were seen walking from Jubilee Road, along an alley on the Circular Road and climbing over a fence to get into Weavers Grange.

In an incident described as “orchestrated and designed to intimidate”, the officer said some men were carrying ladders and one had a hammer which were used to remove South East Antrim UDA banners from the gable walls of three houses.

The court has heard that since the feud began on March 22, there have been more than 120 incidents including petrol bomb attacks, a pipe bomb attack, a shooting, a litany of damage caused and intimidation.

A threat to kill was also painted across the front wall of Newtownards Courthouse.

Judge Hamill’s name was spray painted on the wall beside crosshairs, while several windows were smashed.

The incident occurred before men from both sides of the feud were due to appear in court.

Highlighting that the feud has put “considerable strain on police resources and the public purse”, a police officer also revealed how residents in north Down and Ards especially were living in fear.

The other men accused of involvement and who are all from north Down or east Belfast are:

• 49-year-old Stewart Scott Anderson

• 51-year-old Barry Dann

• 24-year-old Harry Murray

• 31-year-old Ryan Turley

• 48-year-old William Robert McCormick

• 43-year-old David Milligan

• 56-year-old Samuel Coulter

• 40-year-old David James Thompson

• 35-year-old Jimmy Leung

• 48-year-old Noel Thomas Morrison

• 39-year-old Graham Skinner.