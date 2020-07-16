PSNI bomb bid accused O'Leary denies being in IRA

The trial of a Dublin man charged in connection with the discovery of an improvised bomb under a PSNI officer's car in east Belfast has opened at Dublin's Special Criminal Court yesterday.

Robert O'Leary (42) of Clancy Road, Finglas, Dublin 11, is before the non-jury court pleading not guilty to a single count of IRA membership on August 20, 2019.

Mr O'Leary spoke only to plead not guilty.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Paul Greene SC said the background of the charge related to the discovery of an "under-vehicle improvised explosive device" located underneath the car of a serving PSNI officer at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast on June 1, 2019.

Mr Greene said that the trial will hear that after the bomb was discovered on June 1 at the golf club, the New IRA claimed responsibility.

It issued a statement through a journalist in Northern Ireland that read: "The IRA claims responsibility for the recent under-car booby-trap. We are confident that the device would have exploded if not for the terrain it travelled over.

"We were unlucky this time but we only need to be lucky once."

Mr Greene said the PSNI had investigated the movements of the officer's car, a Jeep Cherokee, around Belfast on the days previous to the discovery and contacted gardai about the burning out of two cars nearby on June 1.

One of the cars was a 2001 southern-registered Skoda Octavia.

Maps and photos were submitted in evidence by the prosecution.

Counsel said that the trial will hear that the Octavia ended up in the yard of Mr O'Leary, a used car dealer, in May of 2019, and that he is alleged to have altered the log book with an "untruthful address".

Outlining the case, Mr Greene said that Mr O'Leary will say that he sold the car to a "stocky man, in his 60s" for €700.

On August 20, 2019, gardai arrested Mr O'Leary under the Offences against the State Act.

Mr Greene read from the statement of the PSNI officer, who cannot be identified for safety reasons and is to be known as Officer One.

Officer One said in his statement that he would usually check underneath his car but that because of builders at a neighbouring property he could not do it discreetly in the two mornings before the discovery.

In his statement, Officer One detailed his movement in the Cherokee for May 30, May 31 and June 1 around east Belfast but said he did not note anything unusual.

On Saturday, June 1, he drove to the golf course at 7.40am, played golf and had a coffee. When returning to his car he saw the car next to his reverse, clearing his view of his own vehicle and allowing him to see the device underneath his car.

"With a clear view of the car, I saw what looked like a brown shoe box under my Jeep, in the shadow of the car and it appeared to be attached. It looked like a child's woodwork project. It looked crude, basic and I wondered if it was a wind-up," Mr Greene read from Officer One's statement.

Approaching, Officer One realised it was a device, took photos but did not want to ring the PSNI for fear of setting it off by using his mobile. The PSNI were instead contacted via a landline at the pro-shop.

A PSNI ordnance officer, who also cannot be identified, arrived at the scene and discovered 65 grams of TNT attached to an aluminium detonator inside a wooden box under the Jeep.

The device was made safe after a partial explosion occurred, said Mr Greene, reading from Officer Two's statement.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt the defendant was remanded on continuing bail to appear today.

The trial is expected to last one week.