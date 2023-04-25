PSNI makes 89th arrest over alleged stalking following legislation anniversary

The PSNI has said 89 people have now been arrested under new stalking legislation, following the earlier release of figures marking National Stalking Awareness Week.

On Monday, police released figures which showed 88 people had been arrested and 48 charged for stalking.

This has now increased to 89 following the arrest and charge of a 63-year old man from Newcastle on Tuesday.

The man was charged with stalking and breach of a restraining order against a 49-year old female and is due to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates court on 22nd May.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher from the Service’s Public Protection Branch said: “Yesterday, we issued a strong public message to not ignore the red flags of stalking behaviours.

“Another potential victim has now reached out to us for help and today local officers arrested and charged her alleged perpetrator.

“This only serves to reiterate our commitment to tackling this insidious crime. Stalking will not be tolerated in our communities.

"Over 4,500 officers and staff have now been trained to recognise and respond and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to bring potential offenders to justice.”

A police spokesperson added: “Throughout this week Police will be continuing to work with partners to raise awareness of this crime type and encourage more victims to come forward.”

The Protection from Stalking Act was introduced in Northern Ireland in 2022, following a public consultation from Department of Justice on the creation of a new offence in relation to stalking.

Similar legislation was introduced in England and Wales in 2012 and in Scotland from 2010.