PSNI murder bid accused set to challenge prison facilities provided for legal consultation

Police and forensics at the scene where a bomb was found under the car of a serving PSNI officer in Eglinton village on the outskirts of Derry city.

A remand prisoner accused of attempting to murder a policeman has won High Court permission to challenge facilities provided for his legal consultations.

Dublin man Ciaran Maguire, 34, is currently in custody on charges linked to a foiled bomb attack at the PSNI officer’s home in Co Derry back in June 2015.

He was granted leave to seek a judicial review of an alleged failure by the Prison Service to provide reasonable facilities for discussions with his legal team at Laganside Courthouse in Belfast.

Maguire’s representatives claimed the arrangements, where an intercom device is used to communicate in a small booth with a glass partition, are not fit for purpose.

Solicitor Michael Brentnall said: “It is imperative that our client is given unhindered access to his legal representatives, a principle that is the very cornerstone of the justice system.”

Maguire, of Kippure Park in Finglas, faces charges of attempted murder and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

He was arrested by detectives investigating the early morning incident in Eglinton.

Previous courts heard the wife of a serving police officer disturbed an attempt to place a bomb under her husband’s car.

With Maguire currently on remand awaiting trial, he attends the Laganside Court complex on a regular basis for reviews of his case.

Legal consultations are carried out in a small room where only one of his advisors can be seated, the court was told.

Maguire claimed it was unsuitable to be separated by a glass screen and have to use a phone or intercom to speak to his lawyers.

The facilities at Laganside are in breach of the Prison and Young Offenders’ Centre Rules (Northern Ireland) 1995 and his right to a fair trial by enabling the preparation of his defence, it is alleged.

In an affidavit Maguire suggested no other courthouse in Northern Ireland does not allow face to face consultations with defendants on remand.

Lawyers for the Prison Service countered that the screen is in place because the door used by legal representatives to enter the facilities is publicly accessible.

A partition is therefore considered necessary to prevent the risk of escape in situations where prisoners are not handcuffed.

Based on the written submissions, Mr Justice Colton granted leave for Maguire to apply for judicial review.

He also confirmed that the case is to be listed for a full hearing in April.