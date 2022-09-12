PSNI officer bitten and repeatedly kicked in head during efforts to find Co Tyrone pub assault victim

A police officer was bitten and repeatedly kicked in the head amid efforts to locate an alleged pub assault victim, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors said he was left so badly concussed following the attack in Dromore, Co Tyrone that he had to be taken off duty.

Alexander Cassells is also accused of headbutting the policeman and spitting in the face of a PSNI colleague during an outburst last month.

The 33-year-old defendant, of no fixed abode, was granted bail on charges of assault on police, resisting arrest, disorderly behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Crown lawyer Michael Wilson claimed Cassells became violent after being located at Fairview Gardens on August 29 following an earlier altercation in a local bar.

“He lashed out and struggled with police, and kicked an officer on the head on two occasions while he was on the ground,” counsel submitted.

“As he was being moved to the police vehicle, he headbutted the same officer.”

Cassells was taken to hospital for treatment to a facial injury connected to the incident in the pub, but allegedly attempted a further headbutt and spat on a policeman, landing on his cheek.

Mr Wilson added: “The injured officer was diagnosed with concussion, a bite wound to his forearm which had pierced the skin, and other minor strain injuries.

“Due to the level of his injuries he was unable to carry out his duties for the rest of the night.”

Blaine Nugent, defending, indicated that Cassells is unlikely to contest the charges.

“He’s already asked me to voice his apologies to the court,” the barrister said.

“He was a victim in relation to whatever happened in the public house, but that gives him no reason whatsoever to act in the way he did when police arrived.

“In his anger and intoxicated state… it seems Mr Cassells allegedly lashed out.”

Mr Justice Rooney was also told that the defendant has significant mental health issues.

Despite expressing concern at the alleged attack on officers attempting to find the defendant, the judge said: “I’m prepared to give him a chance.”

Cassells was granted bail to live under curfew at an approved address, with further conditions including a ban on alcohol or entering licensed premises.