PSNI officer faces child sex abuse offences

A serving police officer is facing a number of charges relating to alleged historic sexual offences against a female child

A serving police officer is facing a number of charges relating to alleged historic sexual offences against a female child.

Ryan McKenna (37), whose address was given as PSNI Headquarters in Belfast, is charged with sexually assaulting the child on dates between 2003 and 2005.

In addition, it is alleged he intentionally made the child engage in sexual activity between 2012 and 2013.

A number of other matters were withdrawn by the prosecution.

A detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

McKenna was not required to be present due to coronavirus restrictions on courts.

It was specifically flagged up in court that he is a serving police officer.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan remanded him on continuing bail and listed the case for mention next month.

It is understood McKenna has been suspended from duty pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.