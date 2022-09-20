PSNI officer performed CPR in attempt to save baby’s life, murder trial told

A PSNI officer has recalled how he performed CPR using just two fingers on the chest of an eight-week-old baby as he tried to save the infant's life.

The constable was giving evidence at the first day of a trial at Belfast Crown Court into the alleged murder of the little boy and the attempted murder of his sister.

The children's mother, who can't be named for legal reasons, has accepted she stabbed the youngsters but has denied the two charges.

A jury of six men and six women were told by Judge Donna McColgan KC their job was to determine what the accused's state of mind was when she attacked her two children on July 27 last year.

The 30-year-old wept in the dock as the PSNI constable recalled how he tried to save her baby son's life.

The officer revealed he was on patrol with colleagues in the city on the evening of July 27 when a call was received regarding reports of a suicidal woman who intended to kill her children and herself.

The constable said that after receiving the call, he arrived at the address within minutes but could not initially gain entry as the front door was locked.

From the witness box, the officer said he tried to kick in the front door, and when this was unsuccessful he obtained an 'enforcer' - a metal battering ram - from the police vehicle which he used to force the door.

When asked by Crown prosecutor Richard Weir KC what happened next, the police officer said: "I heard a young child crying. It was coming from the direction of the living room.

"I opened the door and saw the defendant sitting on a bed towards the back of the room. She was holding a young girl against her chest by her head and both parties were covered in blood, and the young girl was bleeding from the chest."

The constable revealed the injured girl was removed from the living room by a police colleague, and when the girl's mother was put in handcuffs, he saw a baby lying on the bed.

Mr Weir asked the officer to describe what he saw, and he replied: "The baby was not moving. He was very pale, almost grey in colour. At the time, he didn't appear to be breathing."

The officer said he started to perform CPR on the baby - and at this point the child's mother told him 'I wouldn't worry about him. He's dead. I stabbed him.'

He said that after opening up the infant's babygrow to begin CPR he observed two puncture wounds to the baby's chest which "were actively bleeding and continued to bleed" as he administered first Aid.

The officer was questioned about the differences in performing CPR on an adult compared with an infant, as per police training.

He said: "When you perform CPR on an adult your hands interlock on the chest, but on a child you just use two fingers.

"In this case it was just two fingers on his chest because he was so small and I didn't want to crush his ribcage."

The constable said he continued CPR "for a few minutes, but it felt like a long time", and after the paramedics arrived he carried on "until the ambulance was ready to take him to the Royal.

"At this point the paramedics took the baby from me and took him out of the property."

Both children were rushed to the Royal, and whilst the young girl was successfully treated for a stab wound to her chest, her baby brother was pronounced dead at the hospital at 9pm.

Prior to this evidence being heard, the jury was told that police were called to the family home three days before the fatal stabbing due to an allegation that the accused had been assaulted by her partner/the children's father.

As a result, he was not at home when his children were stabbed by their mother.

Mr Weir said it was the Crown's case that the defendant called her partner at 8pm on July 27 last year.

During the call, the Prosecution say she told her partner she loved him, that she'd killed their son, she attacked their daughter who was 'lying slowly bleeding' and that she intended to kill herself

She rang the PSNI around ten minutes later, repeated what she had done to her children and said 'I killed my kid for him (her partner), dirty b******.'

Following her arrest, she was taken to the Mater Hospital where she was treated for self-inflicted wounds to her neck, chest and wrist.

When she was interviewed, she accepted she stabbed both her children but told police there was a domestic history between her and her partner and said 'I did what I did because of him.'

