PSNI officer pleads not guilty to series of sexual offences ahead of March trial

A police officer appeared in court today to deny a series of sexual offences including rape.

Laurence Ross attended Belfast Crown Court via a video-link with his solicitor’s office.

The 54-year old, whose address was given as PNSI at Brooklyn House on Belfast’s Knock Road, confirmed he could see and hear the proceedings.

A court clerk then put a total of nine charges to Ross, all of which he denied.

Ross pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, two charges of voyeurism and two counts of common assault.

The charges cover a period from February 2007 to July 2018 and involve one female complainant.

After Ross entered not-guilty pleas to all nine charges, Judge Patricia Smyth set the date for trial as March 27, 2023.

The Belfast Recorder also said she would review the case on January 6, 2023, ahead of trial.