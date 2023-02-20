PSNI officer walks free after misconduct in public office charge is withdrawn

A serving PSNI officer has walked free from the dock at Coleraine Crown Court after a charge of misconduct in public office was withdrawn.

The allegation against Gary Best involving a vulnerable woman and a charge of sexually touching the same woman were dropped by the Public Prosecution Service after a jury had been sworn to hear evidence in the case.

Mr Best (54), whose address was given as care of Musgrave Street PSNI Station, had denied committing both offences between December 2017 and September 2019.

The misconduct charge, which was read out to the jury, alleged that Mr Best “being a police officer, wilfully neglected to perform your duty and wilfully misconducted yourself to such a degree as to amount to an abuse of the trust of the public”.

It further alleged that he “as a police officer, without reasonable excuse or justification, sought out personal, unofficial contact with a vulnerable women, known to you in your role as a police officer, meeting her by arrangement in a social context, inadequately performed the duties required of a police officer in your dealings with her, invited and encouraged her to visit you alone at home, in the middle of the night after you had consumed alcohol”.

After the 12 jurors were empanelled, Judge Neil Rafferty invited the prosecution to open its case against the defendants.

The senior prosecutor replied: “In this case the prosecution is offering no evidence”.

Judge Rafferty then instructed the jurors to return a verdict of not guilty by direction, after which the defendant was freed from the dock.