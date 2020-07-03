PSNI officers accused of being drunk with firearm could face further charges

Two police officers charged with possessing a loaded gun while drunk or on drugs may face further charges, a judge heard yesterday.

Constables Samuel David Beattie (23) and Paul Coulter (24) did not appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court and none of the facts were opened in court.

However, a police officer gave evidence that he believed he could connect the pair to their respective charges.

Beattie and Coulter, both with an address given as PSNI Headquarters, are jointly accused of having a loaded firearm while "drunk or under the influence of drugs" on June 7 this year.

While Coulter is also accused of supplying a loaded gun to a person he "knew or had reasonable cause to believe was drunk or under the influence of drugs", Beattie is charged with causing criminal damage to a roof belonging to a female.

The charges arise after police were called to a house party in Dunmurry in the early hours after a shot was allegedly fired from a legally-held weapon into the kitchen ceiling.

It is understood police arrived at the scene and the loaded weapon was recovered and a number of people arrested.

In court yesterday, a prosecuting lawyer revealed the officers may face "possible additional charges" and the PPS was seeking a four week adjournment.

District Judge Nigel Broderick put the case for mention to July 30.