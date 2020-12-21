PSNI officers in drunken gun discharge at party facing the sack

Two police officers who were heavily intoxicated when one fired the other's gun at a party are not fit to be in the PSNI, a judge said on Monday.

Handing six month prison sentences, suspended for two years, to Constables Samuel David Beattie (23) and Paul Coulter (24) at Lisburn Magistrates Court, District Judge Rosie Watters said their drunken actions on June 7 this year when a gunshot was fired through a kitchen ceiling was a “grossly stupid thing to have done.”

Having heard that ironically, the party was “a small celebration” of Coulter “passing out” as an officer in March, she said she “would be concerned” if the pair remained as police officers in the future.

Conceding that “I know that’s a terrible thing,” the judge continued that “the reality is that this offence has brought the police into disrepute.”

“We expect officers to be squeaky clean and the type of people we can rely on in times of trouble and I just don’t think that these particular young men have demonstrated that they come up to the mark,” said the judge.

At an earlier hearing Beattie and Coulter, both with address at PSNI Headquarters, entered guilty pleas to having a loaded firearm while drunk “or under the influence of drugs” on June 7 this year.

While Coulter also admitted supplying a loaded gun to a person he “knew or had reasonable cause to believe was drunk or under the influence of drugs,” Beattie confessed to the further charge of causing criminal damage to a roof belonging to a female.

Opening the facts of the case, a prosecuting lawyer told the court how the defendants called their colleagues at around 06.30 that morning to report a shot being fired through the kitchen ceiling from Coulter’s legally-held weapon.

Officers noted, she told the court, that “daylight was visible” through the hole in the kitchen ceiling as the bullet had gone through the roof of the bungalow, adding that the spent casing was recovered from under the cooker.

It was also noted the lawyer said, that both Coulter and Beattie were “heavily intoxicated” and were slurring their words having been drinking from 8.30pm the previous evening.

Interviewed separately, Coulter said that having drunk ten beers and three whiskeys, he had taken his gun from a locked box inside a hold-all, giving it to Beattie before going to the bathroom and it was while he was at the toilet that he heard a shot being fired.

He couldn’t give any reason why he had taken the gun out of its locked box and said that when he went back into the kitchen, Beattie was standing “looking shocked.”

Beattie, said the lawyer, told cops he had drunk a large bottle of Buckfast and three whiskeys and that he had “pointed the gun at the ceiling of the property, believing that was the safest direction” and that he pulled the trigger believing the firearm was not loaded.

DJ Watters pointed out however that if he believed that “it wouldn’t have mattered what way he pointed it.”

“Both were remorseful,” said the lawyer, adding that the each agreed that “alcohol had clouded their judgement.”

Defence barrister Ian Turkington, acting for Coulter, said that “from an early age his ambition was to be a police officer” but that because of this incident, “his career now hangs in the balance.”

Both officers, said defence counsel Eoghan Devlin entering a plea in mitigation for Beattie, “face full powers hearings for gross misconduct” as a result of a drunken “moment of madness that has jeopardised their futures.”

DJ Watters said the case doesn’t only bring the reputation of the police into disrepute but also raises questions “for the criminal justice system and for the organisation which recruited them.”

She told the defendants, who appeared at court by videolink from their solicitors office, they had “demonstrated themselves to be immature, irresponsible and reckless.”

Sentencing the pair, DJ Watters said “my understanding would be that’s the end of their careers in the PSNI” and warned them that if they commit any further offences in the next two years, “you will have to serve these sentences”.