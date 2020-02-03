Racist attack caused woman to leap from window with child in Omagh, court told

A judge has thrown out a bail application for an Omagh man accused of launching a racially-motivated attack on his next-door neighbours.

Sean Small (51) of St Patrick’s Terrace is alleged to have hammered on the rear and front doors of the property, attacked the male victim, hurled threats and abuse, and put the female occupant in such fear, she leapt out a bedroom window, clutching her three-year-old son.

It is alleged during the encounter on Saturday Small stated: "I don’t like Pakistanis and I don’t like Slovakians. I’m Irish. I’m a strong boy. I can do anything."

Standing on the dock dressed in a grey sweater and jeans, Small was charged with causing grievous bodily harm to the female, assaulting the male, threatening to kill both, having a wooden table-leg as an offensive weapon and damaging two doors.

There is also a charge of harassing the couple on various dates between 17 September to 1 February.

A detective told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the matters could be connected.

He explained police received a 999 call shortly before 10.30pm from the male victim who was at his place of work.

The scene of the attack at St Patrick’s Terrace

It was claimed his wife had rung him distressed and crying, as Small banged on the back door, then moved to the front of the house and resumed this behaviour.

The victim left work and ran to his home, where he encountered Small gripping what was thought to be a baseball bat, although this later turned out was a table leg.

He swung this several times toward the victim who managed to take shelter behind a bin, which Small proceeded to strike several times, before returning to his own house.

Sean Small (51) appeared in court following an attack in Omagh in which a woman jumped from an upstairs window with a three-year-old boy.

The male victim found his wife and child lying in the rear, very distressed.

Police spoke with her briefly and she described hearing Small shout: “Today I will kill you”.

Terrified he would break his way into the house, she leapt out the upper floor window with the child, sustaining a fractured pelvis. The child suffered swelling to his leg.

The alleged male victim said there had been ongoing issues with Small and his family, which he could only attribute to his Pakistani nationality.

Police objected to bail.

Sean Small (51) appeared in court following an attack in Omagh in which a woman jumped from an upstairs window with a three-year-old boy.

A defence lawyer suggested bail could be granted, to an alternative address, with conditions on refraining from alcohol and abiding by a curfew, which Small would willing comply.

He concluded: "My client denies all charges and says he was at home at the time."

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said: "This was a very, very serious incident. There are no conditions I could impose to address the risks of reoffending and witness interference.”

While being returned to the cells, Small paused only to speak out to a woman seated in the public gallery.

He will appear again by video-link at Omagh Magistrates Court later this month.