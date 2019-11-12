Rail museum curator Pue denies sex assault allegations

The curator of a railway museum in Northern Ireland yesterday denied sexually abusing a girl and another female

The curator of a railway museum in Northern Ireland yesterday denied sexually abusing a girl and another female.

Standing in the dock of Downpatrick Crown Court, Robert Pue - the curator of the Belfast and County Down Railway Museum Trust - entered not guilty pleas to each of the 14 charges against him.

Pue, who is from the Kilbright Road in Carrowdore, faces 10 counts of sexually assaulting a female child under 13 on dates between November 20 2015 and July 27 last year.

Pue (74) also faces four charges of indecently assaulting a female on a date unknown between December 31, 1988 and January 1, 1990.

Following the brief arraignment, defence QC Martin Rodgers agreed the trial would probably take a week to hear but added that with two complainants "it could run into a second week".

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC remanded Pue on continuing bail yesterday. The judge also told him to "keep in contact" with his legal team.