Rally driver Michael Orr to face trial over upskirting and child abuse image charges

A top international rally driver has been ordered to stand trial accused of upskirting, as well as possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

At Newtownards Magistrates Court on Friday, Michael David Orr (49) confirmed he understood the 22 charges against him and had no objections to a preliminary enquiry.

The charges are alleged to have been committed on dates between January 8, 2015, and September 17, 2016.

Orr, who was granted bail, once appeared in a TV show with Idris Elba. There is no suggestion Mr Elba had any knowledge of the circumstances related to the charges.

Orr’s address is subject to a judge-imposed reporting restriction over alleged threats towards him. He faces six counts of distributing indecent images of children being sexually abused, 15 counts of making indecent images, and a single charge of outraging public decency in that he allegedly “committed an act of a lewd, obscene and disgusting nature by recording a female under her skirt”.

While none of the alleged facts surrounding the charges were opened in court, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a prima facie case against Orr, which was conceded by defence solicitor Matthew Higgins.

District Judge John Connolly said: “Despite the ‘no comment’ interviews with police, I’m satisfied that there’s a case to answer.”

Orr was told that he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence on his own behalf, but he declined.

Returning the case to Downpatrick Crown Court, but not fixing any date for the arraignment, the judge freed Orr on his own bail of £350. He was also told he must not have unsupervised contact with children.

Orr appeared alongside Elba in an episode of No Limits in 2015, in which the actor tackled various speed sports ranging from drag racing to rallying.

Elba took part in the Circuit of Ireland with Orr as his navigator. However, things didn’t go too well for The Wire and Luther star, as he crashed his high-powered vehicle on a first run over one of the special stages. Elba was coached by seven-time Circuit of Ireland winner Jimmy McRae for the event.

Orr warned beforehand in the show that “if [Elba] doesn’t listen to me, it’ll all end in tears”.

He was heard calling the pre-prepared pace notes for the corner where the collision occurred — “long four left over crossroads”.

He called it again several times, but the car still ploughed into a hedge, causing damage to the steering.

Elba immediately protested: “I didn’t see it.”

Orr replied: “You don’t need to see it, you just need to listen.”

Orr said later: “The crash apart, it was an honour and pleasure to work with Idris on the programme and I hope it succeeds in bringing the sport I love to many millions who have never had the opportunity to experience it.”

Prior to the race, rally director Bobby Willis said it was a “major coup” that the acclaimed actor was so enthusiastic to take part in the event, which is one of the world’s oldest rallies, first taking place in 1931 as the Ulster Motor Rally.

Orr has been out of action from rallying recently following a major incident in Poland last year when his vehicle caught fire. He and his driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi were able to escape the flames, but the navigator fractured his ankle while jumping out.