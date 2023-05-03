Randalstown man accused of attacking aunt denies charges

Tony McNally (24) appeared at Antrim Crown Court by video-link from jail today and entered not guilty pleas to the three charges that he faces.

McNally, from Main Street in Randalstown, is accused of causing actual bodily harm to his aunt, attempting to damage her bathroom door and having a bladed article, namely a kitchen knife, without good reason in a public place on September 7 last year.

With a trial scheduled to take place later this month, defence counsel Neil Moore said he would be consulting with the defendant ahead.

Remanding McNally back into custody, Judge Alistair Devlin adjourned the case to May 24.