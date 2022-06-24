Raymond O’Neill jailed for minimum of 22 years for murder of Belfast mother-of-three Jennifer Dornan

‘No sentence can ever be enough for what he did’ say heartbroken family as killer sentenced for "barbaric and brutal" slaying

A “callous” killer who murdered a mother-of-three in west Belfast has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years.

Jennifer Dornan was found dead in her burnt-out home in Lagmore in 2015.

In April Raymond Martin Gabriel O’Neill (44) was found guilty of her murder and arson. A jury unanimously convicted him of both charges.

On Friday a judge sentenced O’Neill to serve a minimum of 22 years before he is eligible for release.

O’Neill also received an indeterminate sentence with a minimum of seven years for setting fire to Jennifer’s home.

Afterwards her family said: “No sentence today can ever be enough for what he did.

“We have a life sentence. A life sentence without our Jennifer. A Daughter, sister and mother.

“Jennifer was a brilliant mum, who has been robbed of the chance to see her children grow up. Her children miss their mum, and will grow up without her.

“It is nearly seven years since Jennifer was killed. To us, it feels like it was yesterday.”

PSNI Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “This was an atrocious, senseless and cold-blooded attack. It left a family devastated and three young children – two boys and a girl – without their mother.

“The arson, which was O’Neill’s attempt to cover his tracks, added to their heartbreak. It left an innocent young woman’s body unrecognisable and a family home destroyed.”

In an act described as "every woman's worse nightmare", O'Neill followed Ms Dornan to her Hazel View home in the early hours of August 2, 2015.

Once inside, he stabbed her three times in the chest then set her bedroom on fire in a bid to destroy forensic evidence.

After murdering the 30-year old, O'Neill then went on a drinking binge in Belfast before fleeing to the Republic, but was arrested in Donegal five days later.

O'Neill denied both murdering Ms Dornan and setting fire to her home, and stood trial at Belfast Crown Court earlier this year.

During the trial, O'Neill claimed he suffered from memory loss after being poisoned by prison staff in Dublin.

He said he didn't kill Jennifer - despite claiming to have no memory of the weekend in question - and told the jury "take it from me, I didn't kill anybody. I'd like to think anybody who killed somebody could remember it."

His claims of innocence were rejected by the jury, who returned unanimous guilty verdicts on both charges.

O'Neill - who at the time was 37 and living in a bedsit at Amcomri Street in Belfast - was handed a life sentence in April by trial judge Mr Justice Scoffield.

At a Tariff Hearing on Friday, via a videolink with Maghaberry, he was informed he will serve a minimum jail term of 22 years in prison before he is considered eligible for release by the Parole Commissioners.

Mr Justice Scoffield said that after considering the many aggravating factors, it was appropriate to set a higher tariff.

These factors, the judge said, included starting a fire in Ms Dornan’s bedroom which "degraded her remains, added further insult to her killing and deprived her family of a body to be mourned over and buried in the usual way."

He described victim impact statements made by Ms Dornan’s mother, sister and her father's partner as "heart-wrenching", adding: "They underscore that the actions of the defendant robbed a loving family of someone deeply precious to them - most of all Jennifer's three young children."

Mr Justice Scoffield revealed that while her sister Claire recalled breaking the news of their mother's death to the children, her mother Teresa - who is raising her three grandchildren - outlines the impact their mother's death has had on the youngsters.

During Friday’s Tariff Hearing, Mr Justice Scoffield referenced CCTV footage which was played during the trial. The footage - which was captured on a camera installed at a house in Hazel View - showed Jennifer walking home from a friend's house following a night out.

Ms Dornan was picked up on the camera, walking with her shoes in her hand, at 2.45am. Several minutes later, the same camera captured O'Neill - who used his coat to obscure his face from the camera - following her along Hazel View and entering her home.

Mr Justice Scoffield described O'Neill's actions as “predatory" and said he believed there may have been a sexual motive.

Saying he was "unable to identify any mitigating factors", the judge noted that O'Neill has displayed no remorse and refused to engage with the Probation Board prior to Friday’s sentence.

Also noted was O'Neill's extensive criminal record which included previous offences for burglary, theft and assault.

In addition to the 22-year sentence for murder, Mr Justice Scoffield imposed an extended custodial sentence of seven year on the arson charge which will run concurrently.

After the sentence was imposed, Ciaran McQuillan, head of the PPS Serious Crime Unit, said: "O'Neill has shown a callous disregard for Jennifer’s family throughout by continuing to deny what he has done.

"Despite his conviction for her murder, his denials mean we still do not know why he targeted Jennifer or the full circumstances in which she died.

"The loss of Jennifer has caused her loved ones immeasurable anguish, which was compounded as the case against O’Neill unfolded.

"They have shown great strength, bravery and patience throughout the investigation and prosecution process, and we thank them for that.

"Our thoughts remain with them and we hope the conclusion of this case will give some consolation to them and to all who miss Jennifer."