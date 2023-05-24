Reduced jail sentence for man who caused thousands in damage to Lisburn hotel room

A Coleraine man who trashed a Premier Inn hotel room in Lisburn while under the influence of drink and drugs has had his jail sentence cut from six months to three months.

Steven McCormack’s rampage at the property cost the firm almost £10,000 in repairs and lost revenue.

Craigavon County Appeal Court heard today how police were called to the hotel at 6.15am on July 18 last year after staff heard “banging and shouting” in one of the rooms.

When officers arrived, they discovered that 29-year-old McCormack had barricaded himself into the room and was swinging a long piece of wood against the walls.

They were eventually able to get in and arrested him. However, even when he was in the back of the police car, McCormack kicked at the centre console from between the front seats as officers drove him to hospital.

A prosecuting lawyer said that the physical damage to the room had cost £4,324 once materials had been bought and installed.

But the hotel estimated it had lost a further £5,103 in earnings as it was unable to let the room to potential guests.

McCormack, from Lisnablagh Road in Coleraine, admitted two counts of criminal damage relating to the room and the police car, as well as a charge of possessing class C diazepam.

The court heard those tablets were uncovered by police after they arrested McCormack.

Defence counsel Aaron Thompson revealed the defendant had been “so out of it” he spent three days in hospital after the incident.

When the case was dealt with at Lisburn Magistrates' Court earlier this year, McCormack was handed a six-month prison sentence. However, lodging an appeal today, Mr Thompson urged the judge to suspend that to allow his client time to prove he can stay out of trouble.

Judge Patrick Lynch KC said the incident “would have been an horrific experience for the unfortunate staff”, so given the amount of damage and the seriousness of the offence “the custodial threshold has been passed”.

In reducing the sentence from six months to three, he told McCormack “that’s the best I can do”.