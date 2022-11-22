Regency murder accused Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch told Jonathan Dowdall not even the six people involved in the attack knew who each other were, court hears

Regency murder accused Gerry “The Monk” Hutch told ex Sinn Fein Councillor Jonathan Dowdall that not even the six people involved in the attack “know who the six people are,” the Special Criminal Court heard.

Dowdall was driving Mr Hutch to Northern Ireland for an alleged meeting with republicans in the aftermath of the shooting of David Byrne when their conversation was bugged by gardaí.

The covert recording was being played today at the non-jury trial of Mr Hutch and two other two other men over the 2016 gangland killing.

In the surveillance audio, Mr Hutch is also heard talking about throwing “these three yokes up there” as a “present”, which allegedly refers to the assault rifles used in the Regency shooting being given to republicans in the North.

The prosecution has identified Mr Hutch and Dowdall on the recording, subject to this being established in evidence.

Mr Hutch is on trial charged with murdering David Byrne who was shot dead in a gangland attack at the Regency Hotel in Dublin on February 5, 2016.

Two other men, Jason Bonney and Paul Murphy are accused of helping the criminal organisation responsible by providing cars used to drive the assailants away after the shooting.

Mr Byrne (33), a Kinahan gang member, was killed when armed raiders stormed the hotel - three wielding assault rifles, disguised as ERU gardaí, along with a gunman dressed as a woman in a blonde wig, and another armed man in a flat cap.

A sixth person drove the van that took them to and from the scene.

The attack on a boxing weigh-in event fuelled a bloody feud between the Kinahan and Hutch gangs.

Mr Hutch (59), of The Paddocks, Clontarf, Dublin, Mr Murphy (61) of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Mr Bonney (51) of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, deny the charges against them.

Jonathan Dowdall had also been accused of murder, but before the trial started, he instead admitted facilitating Mr Byrne’s killing by booking a hotel room for the perpetrators.

The court has heard when he drove Mr Hutch north on March 7, 2016, covert tracking and audio devices had been deployed on Dowdall’s Toyota Land Cruiser jeep by the garda National Surveillance Unit.

The prosecution is seeking to use in evidence a 10-hour recording of conversations from that journey.

The admissibility of the evidence is being challenged by Mr Hutch’s defence, maintaining that for eight hours of the recording, the jeep was outside the jurisdiction, where any surveillance by gardaí is unlawful.

The non-jury court’s three judges will rule on admissibility after hearing the audio and legal submissions.

Today, Garda Michelle Purcell told prosecutor Sean Gillane SC the voices heard on the recording were designated JD and GH.

She agreed this referred to Jonathan Dowdall and Gerard Hutch, subject to this being established in evidence.

The pair were heard discussing a man called ‘Fish’ and Dowdall was heard telling Mr Hutch he would give him a phone number for a man called ‘Wee.’

He also referred to Pearse McAuley.

Mr Hutch and Dowdall were heard talking about explosives, with Mr Hutch asking Dowdall “what about the rubber stuff” and the “plastic.”

Mr Hutch said it was “just a ball of bleedin putty” and “if it’s a hundred years old, it’s OK.”

Mr Dowdall replied that “when you rig that, the electrical pulse goes into that and it makes a chemical reaction and that is what sets it off.”

Mr Hutch said: “That is to demonstrate the product working.”

Mr Dowdall said the “det that goes into the plastic just replaces the coil.”

Mr Hutch asked him “if you put it under a motor what would happen.”

Mr Dowdall also mentioned “gunpowder.”

Mr Hutch was heard telling Dowdall "these three yokes we're throwin them up to them either way… even if we never meet them again.”

"There's a present, them three yokes," he said.

At the outset of the trial, Mr Gillane said it would be the prosecution's case that the "yokes" referred to the assault rifles used in the Regency Hotel attack, and that they were to be "presents" for republicans in the north.

As the recording continued, Dowdall said “it was too dangerous to move them.”

“Fish probably wouldn’t give a f**k if he was caught with these,” Mr Hutch said.

Mr Hutch spoke about them being ballistically traced if “in 12 months time, RUC man dead.”

He said he had flown into Dublin Airport and there were two detectives there from the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The gardaí asked him to account for his movements and told him they had “boxes to tick here,” he said.

Mr Hutch said he told them if he did he would “implicate more people and you will be down at their door” and before you knew it “there’s a can of worms.”

“I said it’s a terrible state of affairs what’s going on,” he said. He said there would be “a camera man outside waiting for me, to take my photograph.”

Dowdall spoke of the “amount of coverage that it’s after getting every day, online, everywhere.”

Mr Hutch said: “I had to push to get them out of the village.”

Buckingham Village, in the north inner city, is a location the prosecution maintains became “operative” on the morning of the Regency attack.

Mr Hutch said on the recording: “I would say any smart copper would be saying it was a joint yoke” and mentioned the “contos.”

He then spoke about the Kinahans, saying “Daniel looks in a f*****g heap from the photos I seen of him in the papers.”

“You are used to pressure from the cops,” Dowdall said.

“I can see why he’s like the way he is”, Mr Hutch continued, adding “If some c**t came in with an AK47 and I got out by the skin of my teeth...”

“You could see he’s totally disturbed,” Mr Hutch said.

“Either way, they are going to jail, Gerard,” Dowdall said.

“I don’t think the papers have a f**king clue about the Regency,” he said, adding that he did not think the police did either.

“The f**king six people don’t know who the six people are, no-one f**king knows so how can they know,” Mr Hutch said.

“I definitely know two people don’t know each other. It’s all speculation looking at snaps.”

Apart from the “man and the woman,” he said “the rest is all speculation," Mr Hutch continued.

“The way the cops got them photographs, they f**ked it up,” he said, adding that there would probably be a “loophole.”

Mr Dowdall said he had said to Patsy at the time “what the f**k are you doing with everything in that village.”

He said Patsy had “disowned himself away from the village” but would be “better off saying he’s always in and out.”

Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Hutch, said at this point in the recording the jeep had crossed the border.

The two discussed meetings, with Dowdall suggesting he “walk out of the room” and leave Mr Hutch there.

“I always say if you come to me on your own you get more out of me,” Mr Hutch said.

“The last time I came up with you I went to make the tea,” Dowdall said.

“If I’m talking to this man and you want me to walk off, just give me the f*****g nod,” he said.

“You’re as much of an asset to them as they are to you,” Dowdall added.

He said “you will find none of them have a fancy lifestyle or anything” and they discussed the IRA and the “contos.”

Mr Hutch could be heard on a phone call taking directions after passing Newry.

Mr Dowdall then spoke about an interview at election time and a man who came to ask him about an incident “in case it comes up in the media.”

This man was with an election advisor.

Dowdall said he told him there was nothing he had done in his past that he was ashamed of and the man told him it was his job to ask.

He said: “Mary pulled a few of them, that was Sinn Féin people.” Dowdall said he wanted to know the name of who was “feeding it into Sinn Féin, trying to f**k me up.”

He asked Mr Hutch if he knew “Kavanagh’s Bomber” and said every year in Ennis there was a dancing competition “his bird” would be at.

"Not saying do anything to the bird, Gerard," he said.

Mr Hutch was then heard on another phone call asking about the Saintfield area of Belfast.

"They could just grab her," Dowdall continued.

“Patsy and the family and all that are talking about some peace f*****g process,” Mr Hutch said.

Dowdall said if there was a peace deal done “and they got you in a relaxed state and they got you, it’s game over for your whole family.”

“You have to be careful of these c**ts, their capabilities,” Mr Hutch said.

Dowdall referred to the Kinahans as a “big f*****g army.” Mr Hutch said “they might look for someone who done Liam Byrne as well”.

Mr Hutch said "The c**ts who done Neddy have to f**king go. They were were “just f**king hitmen” and “the shooting has to stop.”

“They are c**ts, Gerard and they would give up their ma,” Dowdall said.

Dowdall spoke about what “road he would go down” if there was a “meet talk” and said “you can’t go on like this.”

“They are in a bad way with their lives as well,” Mr Hutch said.

“Clinchy” had been put in custody and was due for sentence, he continued, telling Dowdall Clinchy was a Love Hate actor.

Dowdall then said his wife had gone to see “that Adele” in concert and she was “down to earth like one of us.”

The trial continues before Ms Justice Tara Burns, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Grainne Malone.