Regency Trial: The target, his close confidant and the man who made little effort to hide his face

The February 2016 weigh-in at Dublin’s Regency Hotel was attended by some of Ireland’s most notorious criminal figures, including prime target Daniel Kinahan, who now has a $5m bounty on his head after his gang waged the ensuing drugs was which claimed up to 18 lives, as well as trafficking drugs from South America to Europe.

Others in attendance included the brother of murder victim David Byrne, a high-level mobster later wanted for involvement in a feud murder, and the dissident gunman involved in the hotel shooting.

Daniel Kinahan

The main target of the Regency Hotel gun attack, Daniel Kinahan escaped the scene unharmed after the hit team missed him inside the function room. It was the third purported attempt on his life in over a year by associates of the Hutch gang. Detectives believe he directed many of the shootings by his crime gang in the feud that followed. Gardaí continue to investigate his role in directing a criminal organisation. Last year he was hit with financial sanctions by the US Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) which described him as being the day-to-day manager of the gang. Officials also alleged that Daniel Kinahan is involved in organising shipments from South America into Ireland, that he is trying to facilitate the importation of cocaine into the UK, and that he arranged payments to be made to cartel prisoners. The US government has offered a $5m reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction, and he is still believed to be living in the Middle East. ​

Liam Byrne

The Crumlin man was at the Regency Hotel with a number of associates including his brother David who was shot dead. Within weeks Liam Byrne was the target of an operation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) which saw several homes and properties across the capital searched.

The raids were into what gardaí termed the Byrne Organised Crime Group which is led by Liam Byrne and effectively the Dublin branch of the cartel. The Cab managed to seize over €2m worth of assets from the gang after obtaining orders from the High Court.

In recent years Byrne has been living in the UK with intelligence indicating he has distanced himself from the cartel hierarchy in the Middle East. He has also has a connection with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, as Byrne’s son and the former footballer’s daughter are in a relationship. The couple, as well as Gerrard, have no involvement in criminality.

Sean McGovern

The 37-year-old was shot during the gun attack at the hotel but discharged himself from hospital days later. He became a significant figure for the Kinahan gang in Dublin and is suspected of involvement in murder bids on behalf of the cartel. This includes the murder of Noel ‘Duck Egg’ Kirwan in 2016, and the gang’s plot to kill Hutch associate James ‘Mago’ Gately in 2017. The Irish courts have issued warrants for his arrest in relation to both offences.

He fled Ireland after the Gately attempt and relocated to Dubai. US officials described him as Daniel Kinahan’s closest confidant. Detectives also suspect he was the main cartel representative for its drugs importation network in Europe and that he became involved in trading luxury watches and jewellery to launder money.

Liam Roe

A close associate of the Byrne gang, Liam ‘Bop’ Roe survive d an attempt on his life months before the Regency murder. He was outside the Red Cow Hotel when a gunman approached him but failed to discharge his weapon. It’s believed the murder bid was intended for Daniel Kinahan but that a Hutch gunman targeted Roe when he spotted him.

The criminal was present during the Regency shooting and pictured outside the hotel with associates after David Byrne was killed. The Cab at the time described him as Liam Byrne’s constant companion and “an integral part of the crime gang”.

Roe claimed he was unemployed, relying on a family member’s financial support. But he was once stopped at Dublin Airport with €60,000 in his check-in bag. When challenged, he produced a bank account showing a balance of €294,000.

Kevin Murray

Strabane man Kevin Murray (46) was one of the first confirmed members of the Regency hit team after he was photographed running from the scene. A dissident republican, he earned the nickname ‘Flat Cap’ after being pictured wearing the distinctive headgear while holding a handgun.

Investigations established that he stayed at the hotel the night before the murder and even mingled with punters in the bar. Gardaí tracked him taking a taxi into town on the morning of the murder and meeting associates in the north inner city. He had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease before the shooting which is why he is suspected of making little efforts to conceal his face.

Murray fled to his home in Northern Ireland and fought extradition to Dublin on health grounds. He died in August 2017.