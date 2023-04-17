Regency verdict: Two men found guilty of helping gang behind murder of David Byrne

Three judge Special Criminal Court delivered verdict today after 13-week trialShooting of Byrne (33) in Regency Hotel sparked the deadly Hutch/Kinahan feudVerdict in Gerry Hutch’s case to be delivered this afternoon

Two Dublin men have been found guilty of helping the gang behind the gun murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel.

Taxi driver Paul Murphy (61) and builder Jason Bonney (52) were convicted by the non-jury Special Criminal Court of their roles in facilitating the killing of Mr Byrne, who was gunned down in the notorious gangland attack at a boxing weigh-in seven years ago.

The three-judge court delivered the verdicts today after a 13-week trial that concluded last January.

The father-of-two was killed when five armed raiders, three disguised as ERU gardai with assault rifles, stormed the hotel.

Murphy of Cherry Avenue, Swords and Bonney of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, assisted the gunmen by driving two of the getaway cars that helped them escape.

They had denied charges of facilitating the murder by providing the criminal organisation responsible with access to vehicles.

Ms Justice Tara Burns said the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Murphy and Bonney each took one of the group of five Regency "hit men" away from GAA grounds near the scene of the murder.

She said the court was satisfied they had earlier visited the "centre of operations" for the Regency attack, at Buckingham Village in the north inner city.

She said the court was satisfied one of the attackers was seen getting into Mr Bonney's jeep after the shooting.

The court rejected Mr Bonney's alibi evidence that his father William Bonney was driving his BMWX5 on the day.

Ms Justice Burns said both his alibi witnesses were to be approached with "skepticism" and found that the court had been "lied to in the most malevolent manner."

Murphy and Bonney were co-accused of Gerard Hutch (60) who is charged with Mr Byrne’s murder. A verdict in Mr Hutch’s case is also due to be delivered by the court today.

