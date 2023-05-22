Relatives of killed IRA man lose court challenge over undercover probe

Relatives of an IRA man killed by the British soldiers more than 50 years ago have lost a High Court challenge to his death being excluded from a police probe into a secret undercover army unit.

Daniel McAreavey, 21, was shot dead in the lower Falls area of west Belfast following a republican blast bomb attack in October 1972.

His brother Patrick has alleged that he was the victim of a targeted shoot to kill operation carried out by members of the Military Reaction Force (MRF).

In 2013 the then Director Public Prosecutions, Barra McGrory, asked the Chief Constable to investigate the activities of the clandestine army unit following a television documentary which featured interviews with former members.

The PSNI’s Legacy Investigations Branch (LIB) examined allegations that the MRF carried out random and unjustified shootings during the Troubles.

Although a file was sent to the Public Prosecution Service in 2020, no decision on its contents has been announced.

Patrick McAreavey issued judicial review proceedings against the Chief Constable for not including his brother’s killing in the broader investigation.

Mr McAreavey’s lawyers claimed police acted irrationally by failing to take into account relevant material about the MRF’s alleged responsibility.

Newly uncovered archive documents which indicated the IRA man was killed in a “Security Forces” ambush strengthened the case for inclusion in the probe, it was contended.

But the court heard that a police scoping exercise identified no grounds for believing the MRF was linked.

A review instead established that Daniel McAreavey was shot by a soldier from The Royal Anglian Regiment.

Ruling on the case, Mr Justice Humphreys found nothing in the archive material to conclude that it related to a claim of MRF responsibility.

“In common parlance, Security Forces is a generic term which does not indicate that any particular unit carried out the killing,” he said.

“The proposed respondent has been presented with this new material, many months after it came into existence, and has declined to alter its position that this killing should not be included in the MRF investigation which has, in any event, long since concluded.”

Having already dismissed the legal challenge for being out of time, the judge confirmed: “There is no arguable case with a realistic prospect of success that this decision would be found to be irrational.”