Relatives of Troubles victims to appeal High Court ruling over amnesty plans

Legislation on prosecution ban to be brought to parliament in December

Fight: Daniel McCready along with John Burns, his sister Patricia Burns and her daughter Alana Thompson. Credit: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The relatives of two victims killed during the Troubles have said they will appeal a legal challenge to the Government’s proposed ban on all Troubles prosecutions.

Patricia Burns and Daniel McCready lost a High Court decision on Thursday, which had called for a judge to say such a change would be an unconstitutional attack on the rule of law.

This was unusual in that the legislation will only be brought to parliament by the Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis next month.

Ms Burns’ father Thomas Burns, a former Royal Navy sailor, was shot by the British Army outside Glenpark Social Club in north Belfast in July 1972.

A fresh inquest into his death has been denied by Northern Ireland’s Attorney General, despite flaws in the original inquest.

Mr McCready’s uncle, Jim McCann, was among six men allegedly killed by soldiers in the New Lodge area of Belfast in February 1973.

The army had claimed at the time that he was shot during a gun battle, but no weapons were ever recovered.

A fresh inquest into the deaths of the men, known as the New Lodge Six, was ordered by the Attorney General earlier this year.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Colton refused leave to seek a judicial review into legislation which did not yet exist.

“I consider the challenge is unarguable and constitutionally impermissible,” he said.

A statement from the families legal representatives said they had been instructed to lodge an appeal to the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal.

Patricia Coyle, from Harte Coyle Collins solicitors, said: “Our clients have instructed us to appeal the decision of the High Court.

“While they are disappointed that leave was refused they are not defeated. They note the important judicial observations by Mr Justice Colton in court yesterday that these proposals may cause judicial aversion if pursued in the pending legislation and that there are significant common law issues at play.”

She added: “Our clients’ view is that while Parliament is sovereign, that sovereignty is not absolute and must take into account the rule of law. They will fight on to retain the available judicial and investigative mechanisms in NI for their loved ones.”

The legal challenge had been based on a command paper published in July, which set out the Government’s plan to ban future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles crimes up to April 1998.

Counsel for the bereaved families had told the court this would also mean the unqualified, unconditional halting of inquests and civil actions.

Making his argument in favour of an advisory judgment, Barry MacDonald QC had said although the exact terms of the planned legislation is unclear there was no mistaking the Government’s intention behind it.

“What is proposed is a blanket ban on the judiciary dealing with any matters concerning the Troubles — including proceedings that are already before the court, and perhaps even at hearing,” he said. “This is so inimical to the rule of law that these are now the kind of exceptional circumstances in which the courts should refuse to give effect to any statute that may purport to bring this state of affairs about.”