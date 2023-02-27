Reporting ban lifted on PSNI officer facing criminal charges

Sean Farrell (44), with an address of PSNI Armagh, is accused of unlawfully obtaining personal data from a police case file and unauthorised access to computer material in June 2012

A reporting restriction that banned the identification of a PSNI officer facing criminal charges has been overturned.

The defence told Dungannon Magistrates Court that the 44-year-old claims to be under threat therefore anonymity was sought.

His case had been publicly listed for two weeks ahead of first appearance, but the press challenge said no effort was made to put media on notice despite the requirement to do so.

A judge granted an interim ban as “potentially long-lasting damage could be caused by not making such an order”.

The Office of the Lady Chief Justice and the court were contacted requesting that the matter was urgently revisited.

When Farrell’s case returned to court, a different judge upheld the press challenge and rescinded the order.

The press had filed a written challenge making a number of points including that the judge failed to take into account Farrell has a PSNI default address, therefore safeguarding was activated.

The submission referenced a similar recent situation at Banbridge Magistrates Court where a reporting ban was granted without notice, before being sent for trial at Newry Crown Court. The press filed a challenge on the foot of which Judge Gordon Kerr KC remarked: “When the judge made the order, protocol was not followed, nor were press put on notice. That should not happen. No judge, whether at magistrates or crown court, should be invited to make a restriction order without following the full protocol and giving press an opportunity to be heard, which was not done.”