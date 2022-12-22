Republican 'Mooch' Blair caught in MI5 sting targeting Continuity IRA to be freed to attend funeral without handcuffs

A notorious veteran republican has won a legal battle to be allowed out of jail without handcuffs for a family funeral.

Patrick ‘Mooch’ Blair issued emergency proceedings over the compassionate temporary release terms imposed on him.

But following a hearing at the High Court today, Prison Service chiefs reconsidered the condition that he must remain cuffed during the Christmas Eve ceremony at Roselawn Crematorium in Belfast.

It also emerged that Blair has previously been released on compassionate grounds three times since he was jailed.

The 67-year-old, from Lissara Heights in Warrenpoint, Co Down, is serving a five-year sentence after being caught in a surveillance operation targeting the Continuity IRA. The MI5 sting centred on meetings at a house in Newry back in 2014.

Lawyers for Blair claimed the requirement that he was to wear handcuffs for his brother-in-law's funeral was illegal and irrational.

“He can demonstrate that he has complied with all conditions on three separate occasions without incident,” it was submitted.

During proceedings the Lady Chief Justice, Dame Siobhan Keegan, indicated that the decision under challenge should be reconsidered.

It was then confirmed that Blair will be temporarily released for a four-hour period on Saturday without having to remain in cuffs.

He is to be chaperoned by his solicitor Gavin Booth or another representative from the Phoenix Law firm.

Blair must also abide by a series of other conditions, including an alcohol ban and complete prohibition on social media activity or any contact with media organisations.