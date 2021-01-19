Requirement for terrorist offenders in NI to provide seven days notice before cross-border travel is 'proportionate', High Court hears

A new requirement for registered terrorist offenders in Northern Ireland to provide seven days notice before any cross-border travel is a proportionate step towards meeting the continued threat level, the High Court heard today.

Counsel for the PSNI and British Government argued that the obligation could act as a deterrence against crime.

Three people subjected to the regime as Registered Terrorist Offenders (RTOs) are taking legal action over its introduction.

They include Derry man Anthony Lancaster, 58, who received a suspended sentence for acting as master of ceremonies at a 32 County Sovereignty Movement.

In 2015 he was convicted of assisting in arranging or managing a meeting be addressed by a person who belonged or professed to belong to a proscribed organisation.

The offence related to his role in introducing and holding the microphone for speakers at an Easter Rising commemoration in April 2012.

As an RTO he had to inform the PSNI of any intention to leave the UK for a period of three days or more.

But Lancaster, from the Creggan area, and two others are now challenging amendments within the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019.

Under the new requirements RTOs must give police seven days notice of all planned travel across the border, regardless of purpose or time to be spent in the Republic of Ireland.

Vehicle and financial information also have to be provided in person at a local PSNI station.

The increased obligations are irrational, unreasonable, unfair and breach human rights, it was contended.

However, Neasa Murnaghan QC, representing the PSNI and Home Department, argued that the monitoring process struck a balance between individual rights and the interests of the wider community.

"In terms of necessity, it is a relevant and proportionate demonstration of how the system works," she said.

"The situation has remained that the threat level in Northern Ireland is at the highest that it could be."

According to Mrs Murnaghan the requirement meets a pressing social need: combating the risk of terrorism.

She also contended that the government should be allowed a "degree of judicial deference" because the regime deals with matters of national security.

Disputing allegations that the process has been rendered unlawful by the absence of a guidance document, she insisted that police provided detailed correspondence to RTOs.

"That is sufficiently clear for them to follow, and the legislation itself is accompanied by explanatory notes," counsel added.

"All of those factors, taken together, do not raise a sufficient case for the court to conclude that the absence of guidance has been a sufficient flaw for the court to intervene in striking down this regime."

The case continues.