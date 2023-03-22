Retired teacher (79) admits series of historic sex offences against pupils

Pensioner who retired to France arrested during visit to relative in England

Retired schoolteacher pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a series of historic sex offences against pupils

Patrick Sharkey (79) had retired to France before being arrested in England last June when visiting relatives.

One of his victims watched proceedings online as Sharkey appeared at Antrim Crown Court to admit abusing him and two other male pupils more than 20 years ago.

Facing a raft of charges spread over two indictments, Sharkey appeared via videolink where defence KC Eugene Grant asked for nine of the 14 charges to be put to him again.

Sharkey, originally from Donegal but now with an address on the Holmfield Road in Coventry, entered guilty pleas to nine offences of indecent assault, committed against three male victims, on dates covering a time span between September 1988 and December 1998.

Following the paedophile pensioner’s confessions, prosecuting counsel Suzanne Gallagher asked for the remaining charges of indecent assault to be left on the books.

Previous courts have heard the victims are former pupils of Sharkey.

It also emerged that Sharkey had moved to France in 2005 and had been there for 17 years where he lived on his own in Linards, in the central part of the country.

He was arrested when visiting family in Coventry.

In court today, Mr Grant said he will be lodging medical reports in addition to a pre-sentence probation report.

Freeing Sharkey on bail until May 25, Judge Alistair Devlin told the former teacher he was now subject to the notification requirements of the police Sex Offenders Register, advising him it would be in his interests to co-operate fully with the various reports.