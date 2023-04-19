Retired teacher facing sentence for historic sexual abuse surrenders himself into custody

A retired teacher facing sentence for sexually abusing three pupils more than 20 years ago surrendered himself into custody today.

Defence KC Eugene Grant told Antrim Crown Court that due to issues with an English probation board preparing a pre-sentence report, Patrick Sharkey (79) had travelled over from England and was seeking to have his bail voluntarily revoked.

“That will facilitate a report from Probation Board NI,” said the senior barrister.

But he added a warning that despite Sharkey being remanded into custody, “however, it may be optimistic to meet the date set for sentencing”.

Facing a raft of charges spread over two indictments, Sharkey, originally from Donegal but now with an address on the Holmfield Road in Coventry, entered guilty pleas to nine offences of indecent assault.

The offences were committed against three male victims on dates between September 1988 and December 1998.

Previous hearings have heard that the victims are former pupils of Sharkey, who retired to Linards in central France a number of years ago but was arrested last June when he was visiting family in Coventry.

In court today, Judge Alistair Devlin said that as probation service reports take about eight weeks to produce, “if there hasn’t been a meeting yet it may be optimistic” to meet the scheduled sentencing date of May 25.

Granting a defence application for Sharkey to revoke his own bail, the judge ordered the disgraced former teacher to be remanded into custody until that date.