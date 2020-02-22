Revenge porn man almost drove child to suicide, court told

A Co Tyrone man who almost drove a child to suicide through a "vicious, contrived" campaign of harassment, resulting in revenge porn being sent as "payback", has been jailed (stock photo)

A Co Tyrone man who almost drove a child to suicide through a "vicious, contrived" campaign of harassment, resulting in revenge porn being sent as "payback", has been jailed.

Lee Stanley Robinson admitted harassing the child and multiple counts of disclosing private sexual images of her.

The offences occurred in January 2017 and the child suffered extreme psychological trauma as a result.

Even when the child expressed fears and distress, Robinson told her not "to take an attitude" with him, and she should "keep to the deal".

When she didn't, Robinson (22), from Moy Road, Dungannon, sent the videos as "payback". He later told police it was "a way of teaching her a lesson".

Dungannon Magistrates Court heard the child's mother alerted police after receiving a sexually explicit video of her daughter via social media.

It was sent from Robinson who also shared it with the child's father and brother. The child explained she was blackmailed by Robinson into providing sexual images after he sent her an e-cigarette and a sex toy.

These had been discovered by the mother some months beforehand, and confiscated, so the child was unable to return them, "as part of the deal".

Police arrested Robinson and seized his phone, which contained evidence including images of the child in a semi-naked state. Of 26 images recovered, 17 were classed as the Category A - the most serious. There were eight Category C images and a single Category B.

Having heard the facts, Judge Ranaghan voiced his disgust at Robinson's "abhorrent" behaviour.

The defence said Robinson "sent objects to (the child) and demanded them back".

It was accepted the videos were sent to family members "but not the general public for all to see". Speaking at length about Robinson, the defence handed in a bundle of references and a psychological report.

An uncle was called to the witness stand, who said the charges had "shattered" the family unit and Robinson's mother is afraid to leave the house.

The victim chose not to provide a formal impact statement, but ahead of sentencing told a police officer that she wants to put the matter behind her and move on. She did, however, confirm Robinson's behaviour made her suicidal.

Judge Ranaghan read a section of the exchanges between Robinson and the child, in which she pleaded in desperation with him to stop.

Robinson responded by telling her: "Don't take that attitude with me."

When the child told him, "You're going to ruin my life", Robinson replied: "As long as you keep to the deal."

Judge Ranaghan told Robinson: "These were disgusting messages. So far, it's all been about you. I am much more concerned about the victim. I made it clear I am not happy this case was kept at this court.

"This was vicious, contrived behaviour for your sexual pleasure." Rejecting a defence contention that the matter was lessened as the images only went to family, the judge continued: "I consider that an aggravating factor, you could have destroyed the family dynamic. You could have ended that young girl's life."

Imposing an eight month prison term, the judge concluded: "I repeat my disgust at this conduct. I don't understand why this was not in crown court. I don't understand the charges - they should have been more serious."

Along with the prison term, Robinson was placed under a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for five years.