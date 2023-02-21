RHI claimants lose attempt to recoup subsidies – but judge has warning for Stormont

RHI boiler owners relying on Arlene Foster’s cast-iron guarantee that their payments could only rise for 20 years have lost their latest court case to restore the original subsidies.

In a judgment on which hundreds of millions of pounds of public money was riding, the Court of Appeal rejected every argument made by claimants — but delivered a warning to Stormont to resolve the issue fairly or it may return to the courts.

The case before the Court of Appeal was heard last May but judgment has taken nine months to be delivered. In all, the two sets of proceedings have been slowly trundling through the courts for six years. Previously, some boiler owners have suggested they intended appealing to the Supreme Court if they lost the case.

Boiler owners, who organised as the Renewable Heat Association of Northern Ireland (RHANI), took two cases challenging cuts to the scheme by MLAs in 2017 and by MPs in 2019 during the period when Stormont was not functioning. Both were rejected by Belfast High Court and today the Court of Appeal upheld those decisions.

Delivering judgment, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan accepted that the cuts to subsidies have “undoubtedly been keenly felt by boiler owners”. She emphasised that there was “no suggestion” that Tom Forgrave, a Ballymoney poultry farmer who was the lead applicant, or the other claimants who had taken the case “acted in any way other than in good faith”, having relied on a ministerial guarantee from Arlene Foster.

Just weeks after the non-domestic Renewable Heat Incentive launched in late 2012, the then DUP energy minister wrote to Northern Ireland’s main banks, urging them to lend to those wanting to install green heat generators such as biomass boilers.

In doing so, she made clear that the payments were guaranteed — but Mrs Foster subsequently endorsed the slashing of those payments as the cash-for-ash scandal threatened the Stormont budget and her own career.

The cuts ultimately brought RHI payments to a point where they are now vastly lower than anywhere else in the British Isles.

The Lady Chief Justice said the “botched” scheme had “led to an erosion of trust in government in our jurisdiction”.

However, she said that the court had to consider the legal issues dispassionately and, having done so, came to the view that the cuts had been fair and lawful.

She said that while the changes meant claimants no longer got what they were promised in the future, they were “clearly not retroactive” and did not mean they lost any of the money they had already been paid. That meant, she said, that the changes were “retrospective on a prospective basis”.

The original tariffs had involved “overcompensation on a substantial scale”, based on flawed analysis of what claimants would receive, and it was now clear that the government had been incentivising wasteful heat which did not meet the environmental aims of the scheme.

“Something had to be done to avert a crisis,” she said, adding that the cuts had been lawful in the circumstances because they struck a fair balance between the interests of the boiler owners and the wider public interest.

There has been fundamental dispute between the Department for the Economy, which runs the scheme, and the boiler owners over the scale of the scheme’s overspend and on other crucial elements of the case.

Although the court found decisively in favour of the department, the Lady Chief Justice noted: “We are not equipped to make detailed financial findings” and that “this is not a court which deals with evidence in a forensic way”.

Referring to the promises to the claimants from Mrs Foster and other government figures, the Lady Chief Justice said the claimants’ strongest argument was that they had a “legitimate expectation” of the payments being guaranteed.

Mr Forgrave had told the court that on this basis he had made other business decisions and had found himself in financial hardship as a result of the sudden withdrawal of payments he’d been told could only ever go up with inflation for 20 years.

However, the judge said that the scheme was never intended to subsidise or prop up businesses and what the department had done was reasonable in the circumstances.

The Lady Chief Justice noted that the 2019 cuts to tariffs were meant to be temporary while a final solution was worked out, but that had never happened. In a warning to the department that it needs to progress a final solution, she said that she hoped a “final, fair solution can be found”, stressing that it should be “over the next number of months, rather than years”.

If that does not happen, she said, further litigation may arise.

The Lady Chief Justice said that she hoped the judgment, by bringing legal clarity to the dispute, “might bring some further progress” in resolving the issue.