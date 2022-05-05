Ringleader of £187k phone and car fraud gang jailed for 18 months

The Co Down ringleader of a mobile phone and classic-car fraud racket worth up to £187,000 has been jailed for 18 months.

‘Conman’ Jason Donoghue was told he will spend a further 18 months on licence following his release from prison.

The 32-year-old, of St Patrick’s Avenue, Downpatrick, had pleaded guilty at Downpatrick Crown Court to 15 counts of conspiracy to defraud, nine of acquiring criminal property and one charge of converting criminal property.

His 26-year-old girlfriend, Sarah Joyce, also of St Patrick’s Avenue and described as playing a leading role in the scam, received a 20-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Six other defendants, described as ‘money mules’ who allowed their bank accounts to be used to deposit the proceeds of the crimes between 2014 and 2016, were also sentenced.

They were: Nicholas Sanders (61), of Crosby Street, Bangor, and Sharon Lee (54), of Ballynafoy Close, Belfast, who each received 60 hours’ community service and a two-year probation order; Sherie Chism (40), a mother-of-four from Newtown Green, Comber, Co Down, was handed 80 hours’ community service and a two-year probation order; Thomas Donoghue (46), of Park Avenue, Holywood, Co Down, received 100 hours’ community service and a two-year probation order; Reece Boswell (23), of Laurelgrove Dale, Belfast, and Tessa Donoghue (37), a mother-of-14 from Farm Avenue, Swanley in Kent, England, each received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

All six had pleaded guilty to offences of acquiring and converting criminal property.

A seventh defendant, Bridget Donoghue (69), of Park Avenue, Holywood, Co Down, and the mother of three of the defendants, was fined £750 after she admitted one count of acquiring criminal property.

It was the prosecution’s case that there were 76 victims who had been defrauded out of £186,775 in the racket.

Prosecutor Michael Chambers said Jason Donoghue and Scarlett Joyce advertised phones for sale on sites such as Gumtree and eBay and, as the fraud gained momentum, they started to advertise ‘phantom’ classic cars on the internet.

Downpatrick Crown Court heard the pair gave false details to their victims and advertising websites.

“They gained the victims’ trust through phone conversations, text messages and email correspondence. The victims were instructed to pay deposits for the phones or cars,” said Mr Chambers.

“The defendants gave their victims their banking details to transfer the money. But once the deposits were paid, the victims were not able to contact the defendants again.”

Mr Chambers said the seven other co-accused facilitated the laundering of the scammed money through 36 bank accounts.

Judge Geoffrey Miller QC said the defendants used “trusted internet products to add a veneer of authenticity to their fraudulent endeavours”.

He said victims had expressed feelings of “hurt, humiliation, frustration and resulting mistrust”, with some losing their life savings.

“Ordinary people who have worked all their lives have been scammed out of their hard-earned savings by greedy, selfish individuals devoid of any sense of guilt, moral compass or humanity who have, in many cases, not done an honest day’s toil in their lives,” said Judge Miller.

The judge said Jason Donoghue had tried to minimise his role by claiming there were others “higher up the food chain” involved in the fraud.

“He is a calculating individual, conman and liar who successfully hookwinked his victims out of tens of thousands of pounds,” added Judge Miller.