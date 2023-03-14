Rioter caught by DNA from blood on police Land Rover is jailed

A rioter who cut himself and left his blood “splattered” across a damaged police Land Rover has been jailed.

Daniel Douglas (28) was identified by his DNA, Antrim Crown Court heard today.

Despite defence pleas not to jail the father-of-three, Judge Alistair Devlin told the Coleraine man that immediate custody was inevitable given the offence and his role in it.

Douglas, also known as Grundle, was given a three-year sentence for rioting in his hometown on April 9, 2021. It was one in a series of loyalist riots across the country that weekend.

The judge said, however, that given his efforts to remain drug-free since the offence and his aspirations to study psychology at university, he would depart from the usual 50/50 split between jail and licence, ordering him to spend 12 months in jail and two years under licence supervision.

When he was arraigned at Antrim Crown Court earlier this year, Douglas, from Oakvale Park, entered a guilty plea to a single count of riot.

Judge Devlin described how police “became aware of a developing risk of potential protest activities” that evening, adding that, in this case, disturbances did indeed develop around the Atlantic Road area of Coleraine.

A senior bronze police commander noted around 10 masked people around a burning barricade in the road at about 8pm, “actively engaging in throwing missiles and in a sustained attack on police vehicles”.

As the evening progressed, the barricade was kept burning and more people became involved. At one stage there were up to 40 people at the scene, said the judge.

With petrol bombs, bricks, stones and masonry being hurled at police, some of the crowd emerged to attack armoured Land Rovers, ripping off the wing mirrors and using that to “attack the windows of the police vehicles”.

Judge Devlin described how an officer inside one such Land Rover “noticed that a rioter had appeared to cut himself on a piece of debris, a broken toilet cistern, that had been thrown and smashed”.

The rioter was gesturing to others that he had been hurt and was bleeding, said the judge.

“This individual nevertheless continued to attack that police vehicle,” said the judge, adding that when the vehicle returned to the station at midnight, swabs from the blood splatter uncovered Douglas’ DNA profile.

Arrested and questioned, Douglas claimed he was at home that Friday evening and could not account for his blood being found in the door of the damaged police Land Rover, telling cops: “It was a mystery and there was no logical explanation.”

Judge Devlin said while the riot itself was not “particularly large” and there was no evidence that Douglas had thrown petrol bombs, he was not “simply a bystander” but had been “an active participant”, admitting that he had thrown numerous missiles.

While the active rioting had lasted around three hours, the barricade continued burning until midmorning the following day, causing significant damage to the road itself and “widespread disruption” to people going about their business.

The judge also revealed that Douglas’ previous convictions of disorderly behaviour and assaulting police amounted to an aggravating factor.

Jailing Douglas, Judge Devlin warned, however, that sentencing authorities were clear in stating that, save for very exceptional cases, riot required deterrent custodial sentences to be imposed.