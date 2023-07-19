Rival loyalists warned to be on ‘Sunday-best behaviour’ in court as judge prepares for ‘decision day’

Police conducting a checkpoint in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards in Co Down on March 31. PIC: Press Eye

Men alleged to be from rival loyalist factions and charged in relation to an ongoing drugs feud in north Down have been ordered to appear at court next week but to be “on their Sunday-best behaviour”.

At Newtownards Magistrates’ Court today, District Judge Mark Hamill said that next Wednesday, July 26, is “decision day” for prosecutors to inform him where each of the feud cases will be dealt with — whether they are to be elevated to the Crown Court or remain in the Magistrates’ Court.

“If there’s no decision, I will proceed on the basis that it’s the Magistrates’ Court and the question of bail with fundamentally alter,” warned the judge as he adjourned the cases against three defendants for a week.

Defence solicitor Patrick Higgins suggested that those on bail could be excused from attending, otherwise that would mean defendants from the opposing factions would all be in the one place.

However, Mr Hamill declared: “They have to attend.”

“They have to come to court, answer their bail and be on their Sunday-best behaviour,” added the judge, warning that “if any of these people so much as sneeze, they will reap the consequences”.

“They will remember where they are — they are in the halls of the court in Ards where some moron involved in this feud painted a threat to kill on the walls of this court.

“They will remember where they are and how to behave. I want a police presence… and if the police say that they don’t want this to happen, I want to know why.

“I want the police to attend and to keep order at this court.”

At present, 18 men are facing charges arising from the ongoing feud which began in March — four from the Weaver’s Grange side and 14 from the rival faction apparently seeking to oust their opposition from the town.

Of those 18 men, 15 are on remand in HMP Maghaberry, while three others — Colin Adair, allegedly from the Weaver’s Grange faction, and two of their alleged rivals, Graham Skinner and Stewart Anderson — remain on bail.

The four allegedly from the Weaver’s Grange faction but whose addresses are subject to a reporting restriction after threats against them are Ryan Lee Johnston (29), Curtis Johnston (24), Karl O’Neill (38) and Colin Adair (36).

They are all facing charges of affray, disorderly behaviour and making threats to kill arising from two incidents, one in Donaghadee and the other in Ards shopping centre, on March 31 this year.

From the rival side, 30-year-olds Stephen McKeag, from Upper Movilla Street, and Robert Montgomery, from Queens Square, are jointly charged with arson of a property in Moyne Gardens with intent to endanger life, as well as possessing, throwing and making petrol bombs.

While Montgomery is charged with intimidation, McKeag is charged with attempted intimidation of the householder.

The largest number of defendants relate to what police have described as a “concerted show of strength”, when a crowd of up to 60 men, many of them masked, descended on Weaver’s Grange and tore South East Antrim UDA murals and signs from the walls of three properties on 6 April.

Accused of affray and unlawful assembly arising from that incident are Stewart Scott Anderson (49), Barry Dann (51), Harry Murray (24), Ryan Turley (31), William Robert McCormick (48), David Milligan (43), Samuel Coulter (56), David James Thompson (40), Jimmy Leung (35), Noel Thomas Morrison (48), Andrew David Gordon McGimpsey (36) and Graham Skinner (39).

Separately, at the High Court, taxi driver Skinner was granted a variation to his bail terms in order to return to Bangor during business hours.

But Mr Justice Kinney refused to let him move back into his family home amid prosecution claims the dispute between rival factions in north Down is continuing.

Prosecutors claimed footage from the alleged incident, in which a number of South East Antrim UDA murals were removed from Weaver’s Grange, appeared to show Skinner, along with four others, coordinating events.

“He was front and centre in terms of being a key player, one of the organisers,” a Crown lawyer submitted.

But defence barrister Sean Devine suggested police may need to bring in a sign language expert to establish the role being alleged against his client.

“He is not described as participating in any way other than being there,” Mr Devine insisted.

With Skinner already on bail but prohibited from the north Down area, it was argued that the restrictions should be lifted to allow him to fully resume his taxi duties.

Following submissions, the judge decided: “I’m minded to give him some ability to continue with his business.

“He is allowed to access Bangor during the day.”