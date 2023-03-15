Robbery accused home in Armagh night of raid in which cop killed in Louth, ex tells trial

The ex-girlfriend of a Northern Irish man accused of the a robbery in which a detective was murdered has told Dublin’s Special Criminal Court that her then partner was at home in Armagh on the night of the raid.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead at Lordship Credit Union in Co Louth on January 25, 2013. Another man from south Armagh has already been sentenced for murder.

In court yesterday, Charlene O’Callaghan recalled telling gardaí she had spoken to her then-boyfriend Brendan Treanor at their house in Tullydonnell, Co Armagh just before she left to get a takeaway on the night of January 25, 2013.

The witness can be seen on CCTV entering the takeaway in Crossmaglen and ordering food at 10.05pm. Det Gda Donohoe was shot dead at around 9.30pm on the night.

Treanor (34), previously of Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, Co Louth, and James Flynn (32) from south Armagh, are charged with the robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth on January 25, 2013.

Both men are also charged with conspiring with convicted garda-killer Aaron Brady and others to enter residential premises with the intention of stealing car keys. They have pleaded not guilty to each charge.

Ms O’Callaghan told Brendan Grehan SC, prosecuting, that she came home to Tullydonnell from her hairdresser business in Co Louth at around 9.15pm.

She said she had been in a relationship with Treanor for around four years, between 2012 and 2016, and that they had been living at the Tullydonnell address.

Ms O’Callaghan said that after she arrived home at 9.15pm, she went upstairs to watch television and took a shower before leaving to get food for her and Treanor.

She stated that Treanor was present in the house before she left to go to a takeaway in Crossmaglen which was 10 minutes away, and had spoken to him about what he wanted to eat.

The court viewed CCTV of Superbites takeaway in Crossmaglen, where Ms O’Callaghan is seen entering the premises and ordering food at 10.05pm before she left at around 10.17pm.

Ms O’Callaghan said she drove straight home and that Treanor told her he dropped his phone into water while washing their dogs.

The witness said the first time she saw Treanor in the house was after she took a shower and watched TV. She could not remember what he was wearing.

Ms O’Callaghan said she did not witness Treanor dropping his phone into the bath but told Mr Grehan that he was in possession of the phone on January 25, 2013.

Mr Grehan asked who Treanor’s friends were at the time. He was told by the witness that Brady and Flynn were his friends, along with a man not before the court.

She told Sean Guerin SC, for Treanor, that she remembered telling gardaí in her statement that she tried to dry out the phone.

Ms O’Callaghan told Mr Guerin that about 10 minutes after returning from the takeaway, the PSNI called to their address to do a bail check on Treanor regarding a separate matter.

She accepted Mr Guerin’s suggestion that when she spoke to Treanor about the food, it could have been around 9.45pm on the night.

Mr Guerin said the pair had a landline internet access at the address, adding that if anyone was using it to access Facebook at around 8pm on the night in question, it could not have been Ms O’Callaghan and had to be Treanor. The witness agreed.

The trial continues before presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Alan Mitchell.