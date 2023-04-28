Roy Reynolds murder: Pair in court over death of Co Antrim man found in reservoir

Two men have appeared in court on charges arising from the death of a man whose remains were discovered in a Co Antrim reservoir.

The partially submerged body of 54-year old Roy Reynolds was found at North Woodland Reservoir last March.

Michael Campbell (34) and 69-year old Robert Mervyn Fulton appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Friday via video-link with Maghaberry.

Campbell, with an address listed as Maghaberry, was charged with murdering Mr Reynolds on a date between March 26 and 29, 2022, which he denies.

He was also charged with, and pleaded guilty to, attempting to prevent the lawful and decent burial of a deceased body on March 28, 2022.

Co-accused Fulton was charged with assisting offenders on a date between March 26 and 29, 2022.

From Brickhill Park in Newtownabbey, he pleaded not guilty to a charge of knowing that Michael Campbell had committed murder, he “assisted the said person in removing, transporting and attempting to conceal the deceased body”.

Campbell's barrister Stephen Toal told Mr Justice O'Hara he had "agreed the vast majority of the Crown case" and the "dispute will be quite narrow at trial”.

Mr Toal added he was seeking medical records and reports in respect of his client.

Fulton's barrister Paul Bacon told the judge he had also agreed to a majority of the case and further medical reports were being sought.

After being told the trial is expected to last no more than two weeks, Mr Justice O'Hara set the date for the hearing as September 4, and both defendants were remanded back into custody.