Roy Reynolds murder suspect ‘asked mum’s ex for hedge clippers and sheeting at 3am’

Flowers laid at the scene where the body of Roy Reynolds was found

A suspect in the murder of Newtownabbey man Roy Reynolds asked his mother’s former partner to bring electric hedge clippers and plastic sheeting to his house at 3am, a court has heard.

The 54-year-old, known as ‘Fobby’, was found by a member of the public in shallow water at Woodburn Reservoir, Carrickfergus, on Monday morning. He had suffered “barbaric” injuries.

Two men were remanded in custody after appearing at Laganside Magistrates Court yesterday charged in connection with the murder.

Michael Campbell (32), with an address at East Way in Newtownabbey, is charged with murdering Mr Reynolds some time between March 27 and 28.

Co-accused Robert Mervyn Fulton (69), with an address at Belfast Road in Ballyclare, is charged with assisting an offender. This charge relates to assisting with the disposal of the deceased’s body.

The court was told a member of the public contacted police after witnessing a male at Derrycoole Way in Rathcoole dragging a naked body out of a property, towards a silver car, and placing it in the boot.

The witness provided police with the registration number of the vehicle, and inquiries were carried out.

The two suspects were arrested when officers stopped the silver vehicle just before 7am in the Clonmore Green area of Rathcoole on Monday.

A detective inspector told the court that when the car was stopped by police, the vehicle owner was identified as Fulton, with Campbell in the passenger seat with blood on his face and his T-shirt.

Bloodstaining was found on the bumper of the car, along with a large amount of blood in the boot.

No account for the discoveries was given initially.

Fulton later told police there had been a third person. He did not know if he was dead or alive, but he was left at a dam in Carrickfergus.

When Campbell’s flat was searched, there were clear signs of a disturbance, with bloodstaining from the front of the property to the rear.

A knife and screwdriver were found with bloodstaining.

An electric hedge clipper was also discovered on a sofa in the flat.

While searches were ongoing, a woman walking her dog discovered a body partially naked in shallow water, with jeans and underwear around the ankles and only one shoe.

There was a breezeblock positioned beside the body.

He was identified as Mr Reynolds by his fingerprints.

During lengthy interviews, Campbell made admissions but claimed he acted in self-defence.

In relation to the hedge clippers, the detective told the court: “Mr Fulton, during interview, admitted that the hedge clippers belonged to himself, and he had been asked to bring [them] previously to trim hedges… but he thought it was a good idea to bring [them] at 3am, which he has done. He also said he was asked to bring plastic sheeting.

“When asked what the plastic sheeting was for, he said he had heard disturbances in the background of the phone call and assumed that Mr Campbell was having an argument with his partner at the time, and that was the reason for the request.”

The court heard that Fulton had been in a relationship with Campbell’s mother, and while that ended, “he may be infatuated with her still”.

Specific details of the victim’s injuries were not read to court, but a post-mortem examination was carried out over two days, and the detective said the injuries were “substantial”.

Bail was objected to, given the “barbaric injuries suffered” by the victim.

Police also said they were worried about potential interference with witnesses, adding: “Given the incident that has occurred, people are in fear of giving written statements.”

The court heard there was anger in the community, and that graffiti had appeared in the Rathcoole area in recent days.

Mr Campbell’s defence lawyer said that his client had asked that he “express, in open court, total remorse for the incident that occurred between himself and the deceased”.

“In fact, my understanding is that they were known to each other and their extended families knew each other,” he added.

“It will take some time to progress this matter… he does have a workable trial defence.”

A lawyer representing Fulton said his client was a “disabled person” and that an appropriate adult had been present during his interviews because of this.

His lawyer said he was “in fear of Michael Campbell”.

“Mr Fulton exists at the beck and call of Mr Campbell,” he told the court.

“Mr Campbell has stayed occasionally in Mr Fulton’s home, as has his brother, a man from Scotland … and Mr Fulton can do nothing about it. [He is] stuck with these monsters around him.

“At all stages he has been in terror of Mr Campbell, and with very good reason.”

District Judge Mark McGarrity said: “Given what I’ve heard about the case against Mr Campbell, I don’t consider any condition of bail that could be imposed to meet the risk of reoffending.”

Refusing bail to Fulton, Judge McGarrity added: “I accept that Mr Fulton’s case is different… but his role in the cover-up and the attempts to divert attention from Mr Campbell’s actions are serious.”

The case was adjourned to April 29 for review. Both men were taken into custody.