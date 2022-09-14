School teacher Enoch Burke sent back to Mountjoy Prison after bid for freedom fails

Enoch Burke has failed in a bid to be set free from prison after a judge refused to grant him an injunction restraining his school from continuing his paid suspension from work.

The secondary school teacher was returned to Mountjoy Prison this evening after orders he sought were refused by Ms Justice Eileen Roberts.

The judge said Mr Burke had failed to reach necessary threshold of convincing her he had a strong chance of succeeding at a full hearing the dispute between him and his employers, Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath.

Mr Burke, an evangelical Christian, was suspended from work on August 24 but continued to show up each day at the Church of Ireland diocesan boarding school.

He claimed that, due to his religious beliefs, he could not comply with a request from the school’s principal to address a transgender student by a new name and the use the pronoun “they” instead of “he”.

Mr Burke was subsequently jailed for contempt of court on September 5 for breaching an injunction secured by the school’s board of management restraining him from attending, or attempting to teach pupils, at the school.

The court has heard Mr Burke did not seek to challenge his suspension until last Monday, by which stage he had spent seven days in prison.

In her ruling, Ms Justice Roberts said the teacher could have challenged his suspension earlier and he was now “seeking to re-run” the argument he had made at earlier attachment and committal hearings.

The judge said his application was “procedurally misconceived” and that while Mr Burke was entitled to hold his religious beliefs, the school’s placing of him on administrative leave was not an attack on those religious beliefs.

After making her ruling, she gave Mr Burke a further opportunity to purge his contempt, to which he replied: “I cannot do that judge.”

Mr Burke said: “I do think it a gross injustice that the plaintiff [Wilson’s Hospital] and the court is seeking to deny me my religious beliefs.

“I go back to jail as a law-abiding subject of the State, but a subject of God first.”

Ms Justice Robert responded that Mr Burke was not in jail because his religious freedoms had been violated, but because he had breached court orders.