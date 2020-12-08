Scottish man to stand trial over alleged child sex abuse in Belfast

A man from Scotland has been ordered to stand trial for alleged child sex abuse offences in Belfast up to 30 years ago.

The 44-year-old accused appeared at the city's Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to face a total of six charges.

He is not being named to protect the alleged victim's identity.

The defendant, with an address in Glasgow, is charged with two counts each of making an indecent photograph of a child, indecent assault on a female, and gross indecency with a child.

The alleged offences were committed over a period from 1990 to 1995.

During a preliminary enquiry hearing the man confirmed that he understood the charges against him but declined to give any evidence or call witnesses at this stage.

His lawyer did not dispute prosecution submissions that he has a case to answer.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall then granted an application to have him sent for trial at Belfast Crown Court.

She released him on continuing bail, to return for arraignment on a date to be fixed.