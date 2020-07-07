Scottish woman attacked Northern Ireland partner in lockdown, court hears

The alleged attack occurred at the complainant's home off the Antrim Road.

A Scottish woman allegedly inflicted knife wounds on a lover after moving to Belfast to live with her during lockdown, a court heard on Tuesday.

Police claimed Stephanie Brodley caused a "substantial" injury to the other woman's arm shortly after they formed a relationship.

Brodley, of no fixed abode, is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.

The 29-year-old also faces two counts of criminal damage and assault on police.

The alleged attack occurred at the complainant's home off the Antrim Road on May 30.

Belfast Magistrates' Court previously heard claims that Brodley trailed the woman by the hair and threw her about the flat.

Brodley then slapped her while holding a knife, according to the police case, with the victim sustaining a stab wound which required 10 stitches as she tried to shield herself.

During her arrest the defendant allegedly kicked a police officer and caused damage to a PSNI car and a second vehicle.

Opposing bail on Tuesday, a police officer contended the accused may flee if released.

"They had only been together for a short time, and there is no suitable address in Northern Ireland," the constable said.

"The defendant only came over to move in with the victim during Covid-19. She is originally from Scotland."

District Judge George Conner was told the injured party has withdrawn her complaint.

"She has gone as far saying she wants the defendant coming back to live with her," the officer added.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna accepted, however, that it was unrealistic for the couple to cohabitate at this stage.

Refusing bail, Mr Conner cited the risk of breaching any conditions.

Brodley was remanded in custody to appear again in two weeks time.